The Pico Pi V2.0 is a single-board computer with a familiar design. It’s almost exactly the same size and shape as a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, and even has a Raspberry Pi-compatible 40-pin connector that will let you use some Raspberry Pi HATs with this board.

But instead of a Broadcom BCM2711 processor, the Pico Pi V2.0 is powered by a Rockchip RK3588S chip. It’s also available with up to 32GB of LPDRR4 RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The board single-board PC is available from AliExpres for $124 and up.

The starting price is for a model with 4GB of memory and no storage. But you can also pay a little more for 8GB of RAM and up to 32GB of eMMC storage. Eventually you should be able to pick up models with 16GB of RAM or more.

CNX Software reports that the Pico Pi V2.0 is made by Chinese PC maker 9tripod, which says there will also be models available with as little as 1GB or 2GB of RAM.

At the heart of the system is Rockchip’s RK3588S processor, which features:

4 x ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores @ 2.4 GHz

4 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz

Mali-G610MC4 graphics

6 TOPS NPU (neural processing unit for AI acceleration)

One other thing setting the little computer apart from the Raspberry Pi 4 is that instead of two HDMI ports, the Pico Pi V2.0 has one micro HDMI 2.1 port and a USB Type-C port with support for DisplayPort Alt Mode.

Other ports include Gigabit Ethernet, two USB 3.0 Type-A, two USB 2.0 Type-A, and a microSD card reader. And the system supports WiFi and Bluetooth. There’s also a second USB Type-C port that’s used solely for power input (the system works with a 5V/3A power supply).

The Pico Pi V2.0 is the latest in a line of Raspberry Pi 4 Model B clones with RK3588S chips. Others include the Cool Pi 4 and Radxa Rock5. And honestly, you might be better off picking up one of those since there’s more English-language documentation and software for those models. But it’s interesting to see the proliferation of devices with this processor and form factor.