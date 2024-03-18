Experimental Pi sells several kits that let you transform a Raspberry Pi single-board computer into a handheld game console, including a PiBoy DMG kit that’s been available for around 4 years and has a design that takes heavy inspiration from Nintendo’s Game Boy.

But that kit was designed for the Raspberry Pi 4. Now Experimental Pi is preparing to launch a new model called the PiBoy DMGx that will be compatible with the Raspberry Pi 5.

Raspberry Pi’s newer computer delivers up to twice the performance of its predecessor, which means that while the PiBoy DMGx may look like a Game Boy, a fully assembled kit should be capable of handling newer games and emulators (it can handle PS2 emulation, for example).

The PiBoy DMGx kit isn’t available for purchase yet, but it has a list price of $150, and that price does not include a Raspberry Pi 5, a microSD card, or any games: you’ll need to supply those things yourself.

But the kit includes a case, display, battery, and cooling system, among other things. Specs include:

3.5 inch, 640 x 480 pixel display

4,500 mAh LiPo battery

USB-C charging port

D-Pad, analog stick, 6 action buttons, start and select buttons, and shoulder triggers

Speaker

Built-in heatsink and cooling fan

The case has cut-outs on the bottom for a headphone jack and USB-C port and on the top for four USB Type-A ports and an Ethernet jack. On the sides you’ll find a microSD card reader port, a mini HDMI port, and a volume knob.

Experimental Pi says the kit will come partially assembled, but customers will need to add their own Raspberry Pi computer.

via Tom’s Hardware

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.