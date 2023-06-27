Nubia subsidiary Red Magic specializing in making gaming phones with hardware that pushes the boundaries of what you expect from a pocket-sized device. The company was one of the first to release a phone with a fan for active cooling. And it was one of the first to introduce phones with up to 18GB of RAM.

Now Red Magic is going further: the upcoming Red Magic 8S Pro gaming phone will be the first phone with support for up to 24GB of RAM.

The phone is also expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that’s been overclocked to hit speeds up to 3.36 GHz and Adreno 740 graphics with top speeds up to 719 Hz.

Red Magic hasn’t shared pricing, availability, or other specs yet and we don’t even know what the phone will look like – the company plans to officially unveil the phone during a launch event in China on July 5th.

But what we do know is that no other company has put 24GB of RAM into a phone yet… and it’s not really clear that there’s any reason to do so.

While large amounts of memory can help boost multitasking capabilities, among other things, there are no Android apps or games that actually require that much memory and that’s unlikely to change in the foreseeable future. And putting that much RAM into a phone could take at least a small toll on battery life. That said, gaming phones like the ones Red Magic makes tend to have large batteries, so maybe the impact will be negligible.

For the most part though, this feels like a publicity stunt that Red Magic is doing for bragging rights. And odds are that the 24GB version of the Red Magic 8S Pro will be a limited edition model. I suspect lower-priced versions of the phone will be available with less memory.

via Weibo and MySmartPrice

