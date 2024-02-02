The Rasti Computer is a modern laptop designed to resemble a very old one. Inspired by the design of the GRiD Compass computer (circa 1982), this little laptop borrows the style of classic laptops, but features modern parts including an 11th-gen Intel Core processor, a 720+ QLED touchscreen display, and USB-C ports.

Developer Penk Chen isn’t selling the Rasti Computer, but he has begun posting documentation to GitHub that you could theoretically use to build your own.

Penk is also the developer behind the Raspberry Pi-powered CutiePi tablet and several other interesting DIY computers including the Penkesu mini-laptop and Mainboard Terminal.

The Rasti Computer features a 3D-printed case, a custom-designed 64-key mechanical keyboard and keycap set that’s controlled by a Raspberry Pi Pico. The Rasti64 keyboard has its own GitHub repository for folks who want to use it as a standalone keyboard.

Powering the Rasti Computer is a Framework 13 Mainboard with two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of total memory and two M.2 slots for solid state storage. Penk used a mainboard with an 11th-gen Intel Core processor, but since Framework’s motherboards are designed to be interchangeable, I imagine it wouldn’t be hard to use a mainboard with a 12th or 13th-gen Intel Core processor or even an AMD Ryzen 7040 chip.

Other components include a 10.4 inch, 1600 x 720 pixel QLED touchscreen display that connects to the mainboard via a USB-C cable, a USB hub, Framework WiFi module and battery, and MacBook Pro hinges.

You can find a full parts list, more pictures, and 3D printing files at GitHub. Build instructions are said to be coming soon.

via @penk and HackADay

