There are a growing number of portable gaming PCs that pack everything you need for a standalone gaming experience into a handheld. But it takes a lot of processing power to handle modern gaming… and that leads to systems that offer just a few hours of battery life, if that.

PeakDo’s handheld game systems are a little different. Rather than put everything in the handheld itself, the company offers a handheld that acts as a sort of remote control for other devices. Last year the company ran a crowdfunding campaign for a first-gen handheld that used an mmWave dongle to stream from a PC or console. Now the company is planning to launch a new model with better specs… and a companion mini PC that gives you something to stream from.

The new Peakdo handheld has a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display with up to 500 nits brightness, hall sensor triggers, and up to 3.5 hours of battery life.

Its game controllers are detachable, allowing you to use the device as either a tablet or a handheld game system. The tablet section weighs 299 grams (10.5 ounces), while the tablet + controllers weigh 395 grams (13.9 ounces).

By comparison, the original had a 60 Hz display with up to 450 nits brightness.

But the bigger change is that the new PeakDo handheld is designed to work with a compact, portable PC that features an AMD Ryzen 7 8840H processor with 8 Zen 4 CPU cores, 12 RDNA 3 compute units, DDR5 memory, and two PCIe Gen 4 M.2 slots for solid state storage.

The mini PC measures 243 x 195 x 65mm (9.6″ x 7.7″ x 2.6″) and ships with a 100 Wh battery, but also supports an optional second battery. Peakdo says this allows you to game for 3.5 to 12 hours without plugging the mini PC in.

The system runs Windows 11 and features WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 support, as well as built-in support for mmWave wireless game streaming to the handheld.

Overall it’s an… interesting idea. I could even see it being a compelling one of the mini PC has a 40 Gbps USB4 or OCuLink connector for an external graphics dock. But it’s not clear from the promotional materials that it does. And if it doesn’t? Then it sounds like the system enables a thinner, lighter handheld and longer battery life than most handheld gaming PCs… if you’re willing to lug around a two-part game system.

There’s no word on how much the new system will cost. But, according to ITHome, Peakdo will launch its new handheld + mini PC system in March, 2024.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.