PeakDo produces wireless display products that use 60 GHz mmWave technology to deliver high-speed, low-latency transmission of video between devices from up to 100 feet away.

Now the company has launched a crowdfunding campaign for a handheld game console that makes use of the same technology to basically let you play PC or console games without sitting in front of your gaming PC. The PeakDo handheld is up for pre-order through a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, and it’s expected to begin shipping to backers in March, 2023.

While PeakDo’s handheld looks superficially similar to a lot of other handhelds we’ve seen in recent years, it’s unlike anything else on the market at the moment. Basically it’s a 380 gram (13.4 ounce) device with a 7 inch full HD display, detachable controllers and minimal specs or software.

PeakDo says it “does not have a built-in CPU & SDRAM,” which is almost certainly not true. But the general idea isn’t far from the truth, because while there’s got to be some sort of processor that controls the device’s basic functions, it’s not meant to be powerful enough to handle gaming or most other tasks.

Instead, the device features a mmWave radio and comes with with an mmWave dongle that you plug into a gaming PC or a game console. The company says this lets you beam games from your computer to the device at sepeds up to 3.96 Gbps with less than 2.5ms latency, offering a smoother experience than you’d get when streaming games over WiFi or cellular connections.

PeakDo says the system should work with PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox consoles as well as gaming PCs.

The display is a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display with a 60 Hz refresh rate. The controllers slide on or off the sides of the device much the same way as a pair of Nintendo Switch controllers. In fact, you can even use Nintendo Switch Joy-cons with the Peakdo handheld, since it uses the same connector mechanism.

What’s interesting is that the the Bluetooth controllers don’t actually connect to the display unit… instead, you pair them directly to your gaming PC or console, which should help cut down on latency.

The handheld also has an 8,000 mAh battery, two USB Type-C ports (one for charging, and one for data), and a 3.5mm audio jack. There’s also an HDMI input which allows you to use the device as a second screen for your gaming device without relying on the mmWave wireless connection.

OK, ready for the down sides? First, the system works from up to 100 feet away… but requires a direct line of sight between the mmWave transmitter and receiver. So if you were hoping the PeakDo handheld would let you play games around the house without moving your gaming PC or console, then you’re probably out of luck. This is more like a system that will let you plop down on the couch without sitting in your gaming chair. And… maybe that’s something somebody somewhere is willing to pay for?

But how much would you be willing to pay for that convenience? Because the PeakDo mmWave handheld game console has an expected list price of $498. It’s currently going for $324 during crowdfunding.

Both of those prices seem kind of high when you consider that you can buy a full-fledged handheld gaming PC like Valve’s Steam Deck for $399 and up. While the Steam Deck might not able to handle every title that you could run on a high-end gaming PC, it’s a device that doesn’t need to be wirelessly tethered to another game system to function. And if you do want to beam games from a PC to a Steam Deck, you can do that with Steam In-Home Streaming. Sure, it’ll be a WiFi connection rather than mmWave, but again, how much is mmWave streaming worth to you?

And if game streaming is your thing, the PeakDo handheld will compete with products from better known companies including the Logitech G Cloud and Razer Edge, both of which are designed to stream games over the internet – no line of sight required. They’re also both Android-powered devices that should be able to handle at least some native games, no internet connection required.

Anyway, if you’re wondering whether the PeakDo handheld at least delivers on its promise, the company has sent out some demo units to prominent YouTubers including ETA Prime and Taki Udon, who both seem reasonably impressed.