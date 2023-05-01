Over the weekend folks noticed an unusual processor name in the online database for an Ashes of the Singularity benchmark. The chip is an Intel Core Ultra 5 1003H processor, which is described as an 18-core chip with integrated graphics.

It’s unclear if this name is real or not (there’s some evidence that it could be, as it shows up in other places as well), but it looks like a possible rebranding for Intel’s upcoming 14th-gen Core chips based on Meteor Lake technology. And it could be just the latest in a long line of moves that makes it harder than ever to know what to expect in terms of performance or power efficiency from a processor.

Intel has been using Core i3, Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9 branding for its chips for more than 15 years. Generally speaking, the higher the number, the more powerful the processor.

But that math has gotten a lot more complicated over the years. First, because this year’s Core i5 processor might actually deliver better performance than a Core i7 chip from a few years ago. Second, because a Core i7 desktop chip might outperform a Core i9 laptop chip. And third, because even those things don’t tell the complete story: Intel also adds a series of numbers and letters after the Core i3 that are supposed to give you an idea of things like chip generation and performance.

For a few years Intel also added G1, G4, and G7 to the end of chip names so you could get a sense of whether it had Intel UHD or Intel Iris Xe graphics, and how powerful that integrated GPU would be. But the company did away with that when launching it’s 12th-gen “Alder Lake” chips in 2021.

Oh, and then Intel decided to blur the lines between its “Core” processors and lower-cost, lower-performance chips that used to be branded Celeron and Pentium Silver: the latest chips in that family are based on “Alder Lake-N” architecture and include names like Intel Processor N100, Intel Processor N200, and Intel Core i3-N305.

You’ve always had to know how to read the digits and letters after the Core i3/i7/i9 to figure out whether you were looking at a new chip or an old one, or where the processor fell with respect to its contemporaries in terms of performance. Now you also need to know how to tell if you’re looking at a Core i3 chip based on “N” architecture (which means it’s all Efficiency cores with no Performance cores) or “U” or higher tech (with a hybrid architecture that combines Efficiency and Performance cores).

So let’s take a look at that new “Core Ultra 5 1003H” processor. If that’s a real name, does it solve any problems? The only one that I can see is that it gives Intel an opportunity to reduce the number of numbers.

Compared with a current-gen chip like the Intel Core i5-13500H, for example, it looks like “Ultra 5” could replace “i5” and “1003H” could replace “13500H.” But that 13 actually tells us something – that this is a 13th-gen chip, released in or around 2023.

Again, I don’t know if Intel is really planning to drop the “Core i” branding and/or switch from 5-digit numbers to 4-digits. Given how confusing things have gotten over the years, a rebrand wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing. But if this is what Intel’s rebrand looks like, it could just add to the confusion rather than alleviating it.

Oh, and in case you thought this might just be an Intel problem, AMD’s recent changes to its chip-naming scheme is arguably even worse.

Last year the company unveiled a new system for mobile chip names which are ostensibly designed to let you know a little about the chip by giving each digit in the name a meaning. But the most important number is the third digit, which tells you the CPU architecture, while the first digit is practically meaningless since it only tells you the year a processor was released.

While that might have been useful information a few years ago when AMD was releasing newer, more powerful chips every year, now the company has made a habit of mixing and matching current and previous-gen CPU architecture.

You practically need a decoder ring to figure out that a Ryzen 5 7520U processor features Zen 2 CPU cores and a Ryzen 3 7330U chip has Zen 3+ cores and delivers stronger single-core and multi-core performance. And both of those are using previous-gen technology: if you want a chip with Zen 4 CPU cores then you need a Ryzen 7040 series chip.

Oh, and since AMD is also mixing and matching its current and previous-gen GPU architecture and failing to include any of that information in its chip names, you really do need to look at a list of all the company’s chips to figure out which has the combination of CPU and graphics technologies that you want.