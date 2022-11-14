The Parktaker J6412 is a compact computer that the company positions as a “firewall appliance” thanks to its low-power processor, fanless design, and three 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports. But with a 10-watt quad-core processor based on Intel Elkhart Lake architecture, support for up to 32GB of RAM, support for M.2 2280 and 2.5″ drives for storage, and three video out ports, it certainly could be used for a wide variety of applications.

The Partaker J6412 is available for purchase from Amazon for $266 and up (you may have to click the “see all buying options” button to place an order).

The entry-level configuration is a barebones model with no memory, storage, or operating system. But you can pay extra for up to 16GB of RAM, and up to a 512GB SSD or bring your own.

As a system that’s sold for use as a firewall, it comes with the open source pfSense operating system pre-installed (unless you get the barebones model). But Partaker says the system should also support Windows, Ubuntu, and other operating systems including OpenWRT, allowing you to use it as a PC, digital signage system, point-of-sales machine, or kiosk system, among other things.

At the heart of the computer is an Intel Celeron J6412 processor, which is a 10-watt, 4-core, 4-thread chip with 2 GHz base and 2.6 GHz burst frequencies and INtel UHD graphics with 400 MHz base / 800 MHz burst frequencies.

The little computer has a single SODIMM slot for up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory, an M.2 2280 slot for solid state storage and a 2.5 inch drive bay for a hard drive or SSD. There are also M.2 B-Key and E-Key slots for optional 4G or 5G modems and a WiFi & Bluetooth card, respectively.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI

2 x DisplayPort

3 x 2.5 GBps Ethernet

3 x USB 3.1 Type-A

3 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 RS-232 COM

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 SIM card slot

The Partaker J6412 has an aluminum chassis that measures about 150 x 127 x 45mm (5.9″ x 5″ x 1.8″) and weighs less than 1.5 KG (3.3 pounds).

The system supports wake on LAN, PXE Boot, and auto-power on when there’s electricity. And features TPM 2.0, so the computer should be compatible with Windows 11.

via LinuxGizmos and FanlessTech