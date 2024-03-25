The Orange Pi Neo is an upcoming handheld gaming PC with some of the features we’ve come to expect in this space. It has a 7 inch FHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and it will be available with a choice of AMD Ryzen 7 7840U or Ryzen 7 8840U processor options.

But it’s unusual in a few ways. Instead of Windows, it’s expected to ship with a handheld-friendly version of Manjaro Linux. It has Steam Deck-like touchpads for navigation (as well as the usual game controllers). And it will be competitively priced: the company behind the Orange Pi Neo have announced that it will sell for $499 and up.

The starting price is for a model with a Ryzen 7 7840U processor featuring 8 Zen 4 CPU cores and Radeon 780M integrated graphics with 12 RDNA 3 computer units.

Models with Ryzen 7 8840U chips start at $599. On the one hand, this chip doesn’t look much better on paper, as the only difference is that it has a higher-performance neural processing unit for enhanced AI features. But after evaluating handhelds with the two chips, The Phawx has noted that the Ryzen 7 8840U actually does appear to deliver a modest boost in performance.

Orange Pi Neo specs Display 7 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

120 Hz

500 nits Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7840U

8 Zen 4 CPU cores / 16 threads

3.3 GHz – 5.1 GHz

15 – 30W TDP Graphics AMD Radeon 780M

12 RDNA 3 GPU cores

Up to 2.7 GHz RAM 16GB or 32GB

LPDDR5-6400

Dual channel Storage 512GB – 2TB

PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

M.2 2280 OS Manjaro Linux

(Other operating systems TBD?) Ports 2 x USB4

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD Wireless WiFi 6E

BT 5.3 Input Dual Touchpads

Dual Analog Sticks (RGB backlit)

D-Pad

X, Y, A, B buttons

Shoulder triggers

Hall sensors

Dual 6-axis gyroscope Audio Stereo 1W speakers

3.5mm audio jack Battery 50 Wh Charging 65W USB-C GaN power adapter Cooling Turbo fan

Dual copper heat pipes Materials Magnesium Alloy, plastic, and glass Colors Black, white Dimensions 259 x 107 x 19.9mm

The Orange Pi Neo comes from a Chinese company that’s best known for making single-board computers designed to compete with the Raspberry Pi line of products. The Neo is the company’s first foray into consumer devices.

But it could be an interesting option in the emerging handheld gaming PC space, not only for its low cost and premium feature set, but also because of its flexibility. While Valve’s Steam Deck was the first major handheld gaming PC to ship with a Linux-based operating system, the version of SteamOS that runs on Valve’s handheld features tight integration with Valve’s Steam game store. You can run alternate game stores and other software (you can even install Windows) on a Steam Deck, but it’s a platform designed first and foremost for Steam users.

Orange Pi, meanwhile, has a history of shipping Linux-friendly hardware aimed at developers and hobbyists. While it looks like Manjaro Linux may be the default operating system, I’d be surprised if we didn’t see community support for other operating systems in the future, which could make it a platform for hobbyists willing to invest the time and energy into configuring a handheld to meet their needs.

Meanwhile, folks looking for something that just works out of the best might still be better off with a Steam Deck. While its processor, graphics, and display may not look quite as good on paper, Valve has put a lot of time and effort into ensuring that a huge number of recent PC games play well on that hardware.

The Orange Pi Neo is expected to begin shipping sometime in the first half of 2024.

via Handheld-HQ, @TakiUdon_, and @fkardame

