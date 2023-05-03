The maker of the Orange Pi line of single-board computers may be branching out into the growing handheld gaming PC space.

Chinese media reports that the company is developing at least two models with AMD chips that would be able to handle PC gaming as well as a lower-price model with a Rockchip RK3588S processor that should be a good option for mobile games, emulation, or cloud gaming.

The most powerful model is said to be a system with an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and Windows software. I’m a bit skeptical of the pricing claims – the company is said to be targeting a retail price of 3,499 CNY ($506), which would be a ridiculously good deal for a device with those specs.

Rumor has it that an Asus ROG Ally handheld with very similar specs will sell for $700, while Asus will charge $600 for a lower-spec model with significantly less graphics performance.

But it’s also possible that this is China-only pricing, and that the Orange Pi handheld will cost more if and when it goes on sale in other markets.

The company is also said to be developing a cheaper model with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor that could sell for around $140 less in China, as well as the aforementioned RK3588S model, which is expected to be the most affordable of the bunch, selling for about half the price of the Ryzen 7 7840U model.

There’s no word on when the systems will be go on sale in China or beyond. And there are no details about screen sizes, resolution, or other key specs. But a few pictures provide some additional details.

The handhelds are expected to feature dual analog sticks, a D-Pad, action buttons, and shoulder triggers, as well as two more buttons on the back of the system. You can also see Start and Select buttons as well as what appear to be menu and recent apps or app switcher buttons.

Ports include a 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card reader, and three USB ports including at least one USB-C port.

There’s also a fan for active cooling, an ambient light sensor, a mic, and a rear-facing camera, which is unusual to find on this sort of device.

via Retrododo, neon bunny (bilbilli), /r/SBCGaming, and Taki Udon (YouTube)