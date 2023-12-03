The Chinese company that makes single-board computers sold under the Orange Pi brand has been busy cloning the designs of the Raspberry Pi Zero, CM4, and Model B recently. But the company’s latest product is a little different.

The new Orange Pi AIpro is a single-board computer with a Huawei Ascend processor designed to handle on-device AI tasks. It’s a bit bigger than a typical Raspberry Pi and has a higher starting price. But it’s also better suited to tasks that can leverage its AI processor.

Available for pre-order in China for 889 CNY ($126) and up, the board is available with 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4x-3200 memory and 32GB to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. It also has an M.2 2280 slot with support for SATA or NVMe SSDs and a microSD card reader.

But the most interesting feature is probably the processor. While marketing materials don’t tell us which Huawei Ascend processor is used in the board, it’s said to be a quad-core chip with an AI processor supporting 8/20 TOPS of performance (I’m not really sure why there are two numbers).

Among other things, the Ai processor is said to be useful for machine learning or computer vision activities such as identifying people or objects in an image.

Other features include support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, MIPI-CSI and MIPI-DSI camera and display connectors, a 40-pin GPIO header, and a set of ports that includes:

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x USB 3.0 Type-C

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB Type-C (power only, support for 20V/65W power supplies)

1 x micro USB (serial)

1 x 3.5mm audio

The board measures 107 x 68mm (4.2″ x 2.7″) and supports Ubuntu and openEuler operating systems.

via Tom’s Hardware

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.