The company behind the Orange Pi range of devices have been cranking out Raspberry Pi alternatives for years, mostly focused on small, low-cost single-board computers. Now the company has unveiled its answer to the Raspberry Pi 400 computer-in-a-keyboard.
At first glance, the Orange Pi 800 looks like a wired keyboard. But it’s a full-fledged computer with a processor, memory, storage, wireless capabilities, and I/O ports. All you need to add is a display. First announced in June, the Orange Pi 800 is now available from AliExpress for $108 (plus an extra $20 for shipping to the US).
You can also save a few bucks by picking up a $99 model that ships without the 5V/4A power adapter if you already have your own compatible charger. But
Under the hood, the Orange Pi 800 features a Rockchip RK3399 processor, which is a 6-core chip with two ARM Cortex-A72 CPU cores and four Cortex-A53 cores and Mali-T860 graphics. It’s a processor that’s been around for six years at this point, which is both a strength and weakness.
On the one hand there are certainly higher-performance processors available these days. On the other hand, companies have been using the RK3399 chip for low-cost Chromebooks and Linux laptops and phones for years, so there’s a pretty robust software ecosystem available.
Orange Pi says its upcoming computer-in-a-keyboard will support Chromium OS (the open source version of Google’s Chrome OS) as well as a new Orange Pi OS that’s based on Arch Linux.
Other features include:
- 4GB LPDDR4 memory
- 64GB eMMC flash storage
- 1 x HDMI 2.0 port
- 1 x VGA port
- 1 x 3.5mm mic/headphone jack
- 1 x Gigabit Ethernet port
- 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports
- 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A port
- 1 x USB Type-C port (for power only)
- 1 x microSD card reader
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0 LTE
- Built-in speaker
- 26-pin GPIO header
The keyboard features 78 keys and has a few status indicator LED lights. The whole thing measures 286 x 122 x 22mm (11.3″ x 4.8″ x 0.9″) and weighs 385 grams (14 ounces).
Pricing and availability details haven’t been announced yet, but given the hardware, and that it’s meant to compete with a device that has a list price of $70, I wouldn’t expect the Orange Pi 800 to be particularly expensive.
via CNX Software (1)(2) and Orange Pi (English), (Chinese)
This article was first published June 4, 2022 and most recently updated September 24, 2022.
And a mouse.
But the USB 2.0 port is on the left side 😀
I like the form-factor and specs are good for the rumored target price, but the OS choices need serious improvement. Android and Ubuntu(or Mint) are excellent options, especially Android(WITH Google Services)!
It otherwise looks solid and promising!
Pi 400 has 4 GB RAM. I expected that the Pi 800 would have 8 GB RAM. And arch is not for everyone.
🙂 If this were from Raspberry Pi, that would even be technically feasible! Sadly, with Rockchip RK3399, 4GB RAM is the maximum that’s possible.
That is absolutely incorrect. The RK3399 is a 64bit SOC. Please do more research before spouting disinformation.
http://www.rock-chips.com/a/en/products/RK33_Series/2016/0419/758.html
I think you’re being way too overbearing calling that “spouting disinformation” with the vague implied threats that usually has these days. A mistake like that in this context isn’t a matter of life and death. No political or legal decision hangs on Peter saying the wrong figure for maximum supported RAM on a CPU.
Just to be really sure of myself, since you’re overly concerned about people not saying things that are wrong, the word “disinformation” means something like deliberately and surreptitiously spread lies presented as facts. Who would be doing that about CPU memory capacity?
Then I found this datasheet here which actually says that the rk3399 has a maximum address space of 4gB. So he’s not even wrong.
You need to read a little closer. Page 9, section 1.2.4 clearly states that each memory channel can support 2 ranks and each rank has a 4GB physical address limit. Now let’s do the short math: 2 x 2 x 4 = 16. This means that the total PHYSICAL address space is 16GB. However, in that same section it also states that the 4GB address space per rank is “software configurable” which means that PAE can be used and configured in firmware and that the configurable memory space can exceed the physical limit. If you’re going to cite materials to support your argument, make you understand those materials and technical specifications they describe so you don’t disprove your own argument with said citation.
Any questions?
It also says right before that “Support up to 2 ranks (chip selects) for each channel; totally 4GB(max) address
space”. I’m interpreting that to mean “you can use a single 4GB chip, but it’ll only use one rank in one channel and take up all available address space” so one could get better performance using 2 2GB chips or 4 1GB chips but that would take up more physical space on the board. This website, while not as authoritative, appears to agree with that idea.
How about you try and find a product using an rk3399 using more than 4GB of memory. As far as I can tell, they don’t exist.
I agree, people over reacting behind the screen.
comments seem to be buggy. appearing and disappearing.
This form factor is old school. I’d rather just keep the keyboard separate so you can have whatever keyboard you prefer.
I’m actually surprised it took them this long to copy the Pi400. The headphone port is nice, that’s the only complaint I have with the 400. Kind of a missed opportunity for Orange Pi, I imagined they’d do a case that just lets you to hook up one of their already existing SBCs through the GPIO with a passthrough.
Well, at least it has a proper HDMI port instead of the RPi 400’s obnoxious micro-HDMI (albeit two of them). But VGA in 2022?
You’d be surprised how many people still need and/or use VGA.
The Raspberry Pi 400 sells for $100, not $70.
That’s the price for a kit that includes a mouse, sd card, and cables. The list price for the Raspberry Pi 400 itself is $70, it’s just not often I’m stock as a standalone device.