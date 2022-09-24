Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The company behind the Orange Pi range of devices have been cranking out Raspberry Pi alternatives for years, mostly focused on small, low-cost single-board computers. Now the company has unveiled its answer to the Raspberry Pi 400 computer-in-a-keyboard.

At first glance, the Orange Pi 800 looks like a wired keyboard. But it’s a full-fledged computer with a processor, memory, storage, wireless capabilities, and I/O ports. All you need to add is a display. First announced in June, the Orange Pi 800 is now available from AliExpress for $108 (plus an extra $20 for shipping to the US).

You can also save a few bucks by picking up a $99 model that ships without the 5V/4A power adapter if you already have your own compatible charger. But

Under the hood, the Orange Pi 800 features a Rockchip RK3399 processor, which is a 6-core chip with two ARM Cortex-A72 CPU cores and four Cortex-A53 cores and Mali-T860 graphics. It’s a processor that’s been around for six years at this point, which is both a strength and weakness.

On the one hand there are certainly higher-performance processors available these days. On the other hand, companies have been using the RK3399 chip for low-cost Chromebooks and Linux laptops and phones for years, so there’s a pretty robust software ecosystem available.

Orange Pi says its upcoming computer-in-a-keyboard will support Chromium OS (the open source version of Google’s Chrome OS) as well as a new Orange Pi OS that’s based on Arch Linux.

Other features include:

4GB LPDDR4 memory

64GB eMMC flash storage

1 x HDMI 2.0 port

1 x VGA port

1 x 3.5mm mic/headphone jack

1 x Gigabit Ethernet port

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A port

1 x USB Type-C port (for power only)

1 x microSD card reader

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0 LTE

Built-in speaker

26-pin GPIO header

The keyboard features 78 keys and has a few status indicator LED lights. The whole thing measures 286 x 122 x 22mm (11.3″ x 4.8″ x 0.9″) and weighs 385 grams (14 ounces).

Pricing and availability details haven’t been announced yet, but given the hardware, and that it’s meant to compete with a device that has a list price of $70, I wouldn’t expect the Orange Pi 800 to be particularly expensive.

via CNX Software (1)(2) and Orange Pi (English), (Chinese)

This article was first published June 4, 2022 and most recently updated September 24, 2022.