The upcoming Orange Pi 5 is a credit card-sized computer that looks a lot like a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B at first glance. But this little computer from has a faster processor, faster wireless connectivity, support for more RAM, and a few other characteristics that help it stand out.
First announced in July, the Orange Pi 5 is expected to ship in December, and it’s now available for pre-order for $69 and up. The little computer is the latest in a line of single PCs computers from Shenzhen Xunlong sold under the Orange Pi brand, and it’s the most powerful to date.
That’s largely due to the Rockchip RK3588S processor at the heart of the Orange Pi 5. It’s an octa-core chip with four 2.4 GHz ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores, four 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 cores, Mali-G610 MP4 graphics, and neural processing unit (NPU) with support for up to 6 TOPS of AI performance.
But the system also features WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity, HDMI 2.1 video output, and features 32GB of eMMC flash memory in addition to a microSD card slot for removable storage. There’s also support for up to 32GB of LPDDRx4 memory, which is four times more than you get from a top-of-the-line Raspberry Pi 4 (although entry-level configurations will have far less – available options including 4GB, 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB).
Ports on the Orange Pi 5 include:
- 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C (with power delivery and DisplayPort 1.4 support)
- 1 x USB 3.0 Type-A
- 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A
- 1 x HDMI 2.1
- 1 x Gigabit Ethernet
- 1 x 3.5mm audio
- 1 x DC power jack (5V/4A power supplies supported)
There’s also an onboard microphone, a 26-pin header, MIPI D-PHY and MIPI CSI connectors for cameras or displays.
The Orange Pi 5 measures 100mm x 62mm (3.94″ x 2.44″) and weighs 46 grams (1.6 ounces).
The Orange Pi 5 is up for pre-order from Amazon or AliExpress, with several configuration options available:
- 4GB RAM and no storage for $69 + $10 shipping – Amazon
- 8GB RAM + 32GB eMMC storage for $85 + $10 shipping – Amazon (add another $10 for an optional power supply)
- 8GB RAM and no storage for $75 + $9 shipping – AliExpress (alt 1, alt 2)
The AliExpress pages suggest that the $75 price tag reflects a pre-order promotion. So the price may go up to $83 in December before hitting the regular retail price of $90 in January.
This article was first published July 15, 2022 and most recently updated November 10, 2022 when the Orange Pi 5 went up for pre-order.
Anyone have a clue when the orange pi 5 will come out?
why not lipo power on board?
WHY !
SBCs don’t have batteries because they’re not supposed to be portable and anything with decent life would vastly increase the size if they mounted it to the board directly. If you want a battery you can add one easily enough, you’d just have to bolt it on.
not batteries, socket for lipo
look at orange crab small fpga and it HAVE lipo socket if you need you can use it or power normal from usb
this is small device and probably in 50% situation using it as mobile
That’s just a connector. You could almost certainly connect a battery to two of the GPIO header pins on any SBC that has them and use that instead, or use the barrel jack in this case. The fact that a battery uses lithium polymer cells doesn’t mean it requires any special connectors.
https://1bitsquared.com/products/orangecrab
this is proof
“this is small device and probably in 50% situation using it as mobile”
No, you’re probably not. For one thing, it’s using a pretty power hungry setup. This chip draws enough that they had to go to a 20W power supply. That will need a large battery. Second, what are you doing with it while mobile. It doesn’t have any peripherals, so you’d need to power those off a battery as well. This isn’t supposed to be a laptop, and if you want to make it into one, you can do the work yourself. Those who want to use it as a desktop or server won’t need any builtin battery hardware.
Finally someone who also thinks these things needs batteries.
I am searching for usb stick size linux computer with builtin battery, and I found one but it’s discontinued and not “open” yet.
There even exsists SD card with builtin wifi and linux..
The orange crab is very good suggestion, I will look into it, someone else other suggestion?
You want a computer the size of a flash drive that has a battery? What other hardware do you expect it to have, and how long do you think the battery will last? Maybe I can see a point if it’s just running a WiFi network or something, but you won’t have input or output systems on something that small, so for most use cases you’ll have to connect it to something it won’t be able to power. Your battery will be dead in fifteen minutes. Why do you want a battery? Maybe there is something that will work for your use case that is useful enough to someone else that it’s been built.
OK this is messed up.
32GB soldered MMC. Just put 16MB SPI and M.2 slot on the bottom.
Barrel power plug. EU is pushing USB-C.
And then you get decent Personal Computer (PC) with ARM Inside 🙂
and haiku OS (in future 😉 )
@guilever said: “32GB soldered MMC. Just put 16MB SPI and M.2 slot on the bottom.”
Maybe as a condition of access to their SoCs Rockchip is pulling an Intel and mandating dumbed-down non user serviceable RAM and storage on board to protect their higher-end product prices?
The 26pin header looks pretty weak compared to RPi4. I was hoping for quad-spi and some lvds on the header pins. This could be a kick-ass signage board.
What does a signage board need QSPI for?
@Anton said: “What does a signage board need QSPI for?”
Multiple LED matrix panels maybe?
Filling in a typo in your description:
and neural processing unit (NPU) with support for up to TOPS of AI performance.
I went to the orange pi link, the answer is “up to 6 TOPS”. That’s fairly good performance, depending on what the pricing is for this model.
“coming soon”, huh? Whatever became of the ROCK5 Model B? How about the Orange Pi 800? I realize it’s hard to come up with much in the way of prospective information from small manufacturers in China, but it would be interesting to see some follow-up on those models in particular and a summary of the history of various SBCs — those which actually showed up in the marketplace and those which didn’t (haven’t). I gave up on the notion of getting a cut-rate RK3588 and am hoping to receive a three-year-old TV box with an Amlogic S922X in it being offered at a steep discount by an eBay seller in China with no completed transactions soon (though all I have is a month-old tracking number).
Rock5 Model B’s are already shipping, not sure about the OPI800.
Reduced because of this maybe Beelink GT King II WiFi 6 TV BOX Android 11.0 Amlogic A311D2 Octa Core LPDDR4 8GB 64GB Support 4K.
The RK3588 is faster.
For actual RK3588 on sale then the http://www.mekotronics.com/h-pd-54.html#_pp=104_370 has been around for months.
“Product unavailable”. I see that the RK3588 is substantially more powerful than an Amlogic S922-X/A311D2, but it’s also way more than $60. No price is shown at your link.