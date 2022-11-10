Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The upcoming Orange Pi 5 is a credit card-sized computer that looks a lot like a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B at first glance. But this little computer from has a faster processor, faster wireless connectivity, support for more RAM, and a few other characteristics that help it stand out.

First announced in July, the Orange Pi 5 is expected to ship in December, and it’s now available for pre-order for $69 and up. The little computer is the latest in a line of single PCs computers from Shenzhen Xunlong sold under the Orange Pi brand, and it’s the most powerful to date.

That’s largely due to the Rockchip RK3588S processor at the heart of the Orange Pi 5. It’s an octa-core chip with four 2.4 GHz ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores, four 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 cores, Mali-G610 MP4 graphics, and neural processing unit (NPU) with support for up to 6 TOPS of AI performance.

But the system also features WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity, HDMI 2.1 video output, and features 32GB of eMMC flash memory in addition to a microSD card slot for removable storage. There’s also support for up to 32GB of LPDDRx4 memory, which is four times more than you get from a top-of-the-line Raspberry Pi 4 (although entry-level configurations will have far less – available options including 4GB, 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB).

Ports on the Orange Pi 5 include:

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C (with power delivery and DisplayPort 1.4 support)

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power jack (5V/4A power supplies supported)

There’s also an onboard microphone, a 26-pin header, MIPI D-PHY and MIPI CSI connectors for cameras or displays.

The Orange Pi 5 measures 100mm x 62mm (3.94″ x 2.44″) and weighs 46 grams (1.6 ounces).

The Orange Pi 5 is up for pre-order from Amazon or AliExpress, with several configuration options available:

The AliExpress pages suggest that the $75 price tag reflects a pre-order promotion. So the price may go up to $83 in December before hitting the regular retail price of $90 in January.

This article was first published July 15, 2022 and most recently updated November 10, 2022 when the Orange Pi 5 went up for pre-order.