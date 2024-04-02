Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Orange Pi 5 Pro is a single-board computer that’s the same size as a Raspberry Pi 5, but this model has speedier memory as well as a couple of options that you don’t get from the Raspberry Pi including a built-in M.2 slot for an optional PCIe 2.0 NVMe SSD (no connector cables or HATs required), and optional support for onboard eMMC storage.
It’s also powered by a Rockchip RK3588S processor rather than the Raspberry Pi’s BCM2712 chip. Which is better? It kind of depends what you’re using it for, but the Rockchip processor does have a built-in NPU for hardware-accelerated AI. Pricing and availability details haven’t been announced yet, but there is a placeholder page for the Orange Pi 5 Pro at Amazon.
The Orange Pi 5 Pro supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory and in addition to support for an SSD and/or eMMC storage, there’s a microSD card reader and optional support for SPI NOR flash storage.
There’s built-in support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, two HDMI ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and a mix of USB 3.1 and USB 2.0 ports.
While this isn’t the first member of the Orange Pi 5 lineup, it’s the smallest board in the series to date. Other members of the Orange Pi 5 family have the same RK3588S processors, but slightly larger bodies, a different set of I/O features, more (but slower) memory, and no built-in wireless capabilities (although you can bring your own WiFi 6/BT 5.0 card).
Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the Orange Pi 5 family:
|Orange Pi 5 Pro
|Orange Pi 5
|Orange Pi 5 Plus
|Processor
|Rockchip RK3588S
4 x Cortex-A76 @ 2.4 GHz
4 x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8 GHz
|Graphics
|ARM Mali-G610 MP4
|NPU
|6 TOPS
|RAM
|4GB/8GB/16GB
LPDDR5
|32GB LPDDR4x
|Storage
|eMMC module (optional)
SPI flash (optional)
microSD card reader
M.2 2280 (PCIe 2.0 x1 NVMe or SATA SSD)
|QSPI Nor Flash (16MB)
microSD card reader
M.2 2242 (PCIe 2.0 NVMe or SATA SSD)
|eMMC module (optional)
QSPI Nor Flash (16MB or 32MB)
microSD card reader (up to 128GB)
M.2 2280 (PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe or SATA SSD)
|Ports
|1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x HDMI 2.0
1 x USB 3.1 Type-A
3 x USB 2.0 Type-A
1 x Gigabit Ethernet
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x USB Type-C (5V/5A power input)
|1 x HDMI
1 x USB 3.1 Type-C
1 x USB 3.0 Type-A
2 x USB 2.0 Type-A
1 x Gigabit Ethernet
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x USB Type-C (5V/4A power input)
|2 x HDMI output
1 x HDMI input
1 x USB 3.0 Type-C
2 x USB 3.0 Type-A
2 x USB 2.0 Type-A
2 x 2.5 GbE LAN
1 x 4.5mm audio
1 x USB Type-C (5V/4A power input)
|Other I/O connectors
|40-pin GPIO
MIPI-DSI (display)
Power over Ethernet connector
USB 2.0 headers
RTC connector
2 x MIPI-CSI (camera)
|26-pin GPIO
Debug TTL UART
3 x MIPI-CSI (camera)
2 x MIPI-D-PHY TX 4-lane (display)
|40-pin GPIO
Speaker Connector
5V Fan connector
IR Receiver
6-pin FPC socket
MIPI-CSI 4-lane (camera)
MIPI-DSI TX 4-lane (display)
|Other
|Mic
RGB LED
MaskROM key
Reset key
Power key
|Mic
RGB LED
MaskROM key
Recovery key
Power key
|Mic
RGB LED
MaskROM key
Recovery Key
Power key
|Wireless
|WiFi 5
BT 5.0
AP6256 module
|M.2 2242 slot for wireless card or SSD
|M.2 2230 PCIe 2.0 connector for wireless card or SSD
|Supported operating systems
|Orange Pi OS (Android or Arch Linux versions)
Ubuntu
Debian
Android 12
|Dimensions
|89 x 56mm
|100 x 46mm
|100 x 75mm
|Price
|?
|$169 (AliExpress)
$216 (Amazon)
$189 and up (AliExpress)
via LinuxGizmos and AndroidTVBox