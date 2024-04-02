Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Orange Pi 5 Pro is a single-board computer that’s the same size as a Raspberry Pi 5, but this model has speedier memory as well as a couple of options that you don’t get from the Raspberry Pi including a built-in M.2 slot for an optional PCIe 2.0 NVMe SSD (no connector cables or HATs required), and optional support for onboard eMMC storage.

It’s also powered by a Rockchip RK3588S processor rather than the Raspberry Pi’s BCM2712 chip. Which is better? It kind of depends what you’re using it for, but the Rockchip processor does have a built-in NPU for hardware-accelerated AI. Pricing and availability details haven’t been announced yet, but there is a placeholder page for the Orange Pi 5 Pro at Amazon.

The Orange Pi 5 Pro supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory and in addition to support for an SSD and/or eMMC storage, there’s a microSD card reader and optional support for SPI NOR flash storage.

There’s built-in support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, two HDMI ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and a mix of USB 3.1 and USB 2.0 ports.

While this isn’t the first member of the Orange Pi 5 lineup, it’s the smallest board in the series to date. Other members of the Orange Pi 5 family have the same RK3588S processors, but slightly larger bodies, a different set of I/O features, more (but slower) memory, and no built-in wireless capabilities (although you can bring your own WiFi 6/BT 5.0 card).

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the Orange Pi 5 family:

Orange Pi 5 Pro Orange Pi 5 Orange Pi 5 Plus Processor Rockchip RK3588S

4 x Cortex-A76 @ 2.4 GHz

4 x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8 GHz Graphics ARM Mali-G610 MP4 NPU 6 TOPS RAM 4GB/8GB/16GB

LPDDR5 32GB LPDDR4x Storage eMMC module (optional)

SPI flash (optional)

microSD card reader

M.2 2280 (PCIe 2.0 x1 NVMe or SATA SSD) QSPI Nor Flash (16MB)

microSD card reader

M.2 2242 (PCIe 2.0 NVMe or SATA SSD) eMMC module (optional)

QSPI Nor Flash (16MB or 32MB)

microSD card reader (up to 128GB)

M.2 2280 (PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe or SATA SSD) Ports 1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x USB 3.1 Type-A

3 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x USB Type-C (5V/5A power input) 1 x HDMI

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x USB Type-C (5V/4A power input) 2 x HDMI output

1 x HDMI input

1 x USB 3.0 Type-C

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x 2.5 GbE LAN

1 x 4.5mm audio

1 x USB Type-C (5V/4A power input) Other I/O connectors 40-pin GPIO

MIPI-DSI (display)

Power over Ethernet connector

USB 2.0 headers

RTC connector

2 x MIPI-CSI (camera) 26-pin GPIO

Debug TTL UART

3 x MIPI-CSI (camera)

2 x MIPI-D-PHY TX 4-lane (display) 40-pin GPIO

Speaker Connector

5V Fan connector

IR Receiver

6-pin FPC socket

MIPI-CSI 4-lane (camera)

MIPI-DSI TX 4-lane (display) Other Mic

RGB LED

MaskROM key

Reset key

Power key Mic

RGB LED

MaskROM key

Recovery key

Power key Mic

RGB LED

MaskROM key

Recovery Key

Power key Wireless WiFi 5

BT 5.0

AP6256 module M.2 2242 slot for wireless card or SSD M.2 2230 PCIe 2.0 connector for wireless card or SSD Supported operating systems Orange Pi OS (Android or Arch Linux versions)

Ubuntu

Debian

Android 12 Dimensions 89 x 56mm 100 x 46mm 100 x 75mm Price ? $169 (AliExpress) $216 (Amazon) $189 and up (AliExpress)

via LinuxGizmos and AndroidTVBox

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.