The Orange Pi 5 Plus latest addition to the ever-expanding Orange Pi 5 line of single-board computers, and it earns the “plus” in its name with the addition of a few key features including dual 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports, two HDMI outputs, one HDMI input, and support for an optional PCIe NVMe SSD.

It’s expected to sell for $89 and up when it goes on sale in mid-May.

The little computer measures 100 x 70mm (3.9″ x 2.8″), making it a little smaller than the FriendlyELEC NanoPC-T6, which has a very similar set of features. Both systems are powered by Rockchip RK3588 processors and feature 40-pin expansion headers, an M.2 E Key connector that can be used for a wireless card and an M.2 2280 connector for storage.

But there are some differences. The Orange Pi 5 Plus has more USB ports, but lacks a SIM card slot, for example.

This little computer has:

  • 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports
  • 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port (with DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode)
  • 1 x USB Type-C port (for power only)
  • 2 x USB 2.0 ports
  • 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports (up to 8K/60fps output)
  • 1 x HDMI 2.0 input (up to 4K/60fps)
  • 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
  • 2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

There are also MIPI-CSI and MIPI-DSI connectors for cameras and displays, an IR receiver, and a few other odds and ends.

You can find more details at CNX-Software, which reports that prices will range from $89 for a model with 4GB of RAM to $129 for a version with 16GB.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.