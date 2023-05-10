The Orange Pi 5 Plus latest addition to the ever-expanding Orange Pi 5 line of single-board computers, and it earns the “plus” in its name with the addition of a few key features including dual 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports, two HDMI outputs, one HDMI input, and support for an optional PCIe NVMe SSD.

It’s expected to sell for $89 and up when it goes on sale in mid-May.

The little computer measures 100 x 70mm (3.9″ x 2.8″), making it a little smaller than the FriendlyELEC NanoPC-T6, which has a very similar set of features. Both systems are powered by Rockchip RK3588 processors and feature 40-pin expansion headers, an M.2 E Key connector that can be used for a wireless card and an M.2 2280 connector for storage.

But there are some differences. The Orange Pi 5 Plus has more USB ports, but lacks a SIM card slot, for example.

This little computer has:

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port (with DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode)

1 x USB Type-C port (for power only)

2 x USB 2.0 ports

2 x HDMI 2.1 ports (up to 8K/60fps output)

1 x HDMI 2.0 input (up to 4K/60fps)

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

There are also MIPI-CSI and MIPI-DSI connectors for cameras and displays, an IR receiver, and a few other odds and ends.

You can find more details at CNX-Software, which reports that prices will range from $89 for a model with 4GB of RAM to $129 for a version with 16GB.