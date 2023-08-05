Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Orange Pi 3B is a Raspberry Pi-sized single-board computer with a bunch of features you don’t often find in this form-factor, including a full-sized HDMI port, an M.2 key socket that can be used for storage.

It also has many of the usual features including USB, Ethernet, and wireless capabilities and a 40-pin GPIO header. The Orange Pi 3B is the latest in a line of Orange Pi devices from Shenzen Xunlong Software, and it should be available starting next week for $35 and up. Powered by a Rockchip RK3566 processor, the new model is currently up for pre-order from Amazon, and folks who pre-order can save $5 with the on-page coupon.

Interestingly, the new board is roughly the same size and shape as the Orange Pi 3 that the company launched more than four years ago and I guess that’s why it has a similar name. But the new Orange Pi 3B has a different port layout and a higher-performance processor.

The RK3566 features four ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores with speeds up to 2 GHz, Mali-G52 EE graphics, and a neural processing unit with support for up to 1 TOPS of AI performance.

The Orange Pi 3B supports 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB of LPDDR4x memory and 16GB to 256GB of eMMC storage as well as 16MB or 32MB of SPI flash storage.

Its M.2 slot supports PCIe 2.0 NVMe or SATA SSDs. And the board features a set of ports and connectors including:

1 x HDMI

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

3 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x USB Type-C (for 5V/3A power input)

3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

1 x eDP interface

40-pin GPIO header

MIPI-DSI display interface

MIPI-CSI camera interface

The Orange Pi 3B also has connectors that can be used to add a fan or RTC battery, and the little computer features a CDTech 20U5622 wireless module with support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The single-board computer measures 85 x 56mm (3.3″ x 2.2″) and weighs 49 grams (1.7 ounces).

According to Shenzen Xunlong Software, the board should support a wide range of operating systems including Ubuntu 22.04, Debian 12, Android 11, OpenHarmony, and the company’s own Orange Pi OS builds (including one based on Arch Linux and another on OpenHarmony, which is an open source version of Huawei’s HarmonyOS).

Prices start at $35 for a model with 2GB of RAM and no storage, but you can pay more for versions with up to 8GB of RAM and an optional 256GB eMMC module.

via @OrangePiXunlong, LinuxGizmos and CNX Software

