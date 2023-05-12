Chinese smartphone maker Oppo began designing its own processors a few years ago in an effort to establish more control over the hardware that powers its devices.

Now the company has shut down the subsidiary that was responsible for designing those chips, according to reports from the South China Morning Post and Bloomberg.

The subsidiary was named Zeku, and it was established in 2019 to help Oppo design chips that could be used in the companies phones.

Rival companies like Apple, Samsung, and Huawei have been designing their own ARM-based chips for years, and using those processors to power smartphones, tablets, and other devices. but the first few chips from Zeku have been more limited in nature.

For example, the MariSilicon X image processing chip was released in 2021 and helps power some of the AI-enhanced camera experiences on select Oppo smartphones. Zeku was also said to be working on WiFi and Bluetooth chips.

It’s unclear exactly what led to the decision to shut down the unit entirely, but according to IDC, global smartphone shipments overall took a hit last year, and Oppo saw one of the biggest declines, with nearly 23 percent fewer phones shipped in 2022 than in 2021. So it wouldn’t be surprising to see the company looking to cut costs. But by doing that, Oppo does run the risk of abandoning one of the few features that could have, at least theoretically, helped its phones stand out in a crowded marketplace.