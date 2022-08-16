Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Onyx BOOX Tab8 is a tablet with a 7.8 inch display, support for pressure-sensitive pen input, and an unspecified Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

What makes this new tablet different from most is that instead of an LCD or AMOLED screen, it has a black and white E Ink display. The Onyx BOOX Tab8 was announced this week for the Chinese market where it sells for CNY 2780 (about $410), but it will most likely find its way to other markets soon.

The tabet sports a 1872 x 1404 pixel greyscale display with 300 pixels per inch and a front light with support for adjustable color temperature, allowing you to reduce the amount of blue light shining on the screen at night.

The tablet comes with a pen that makes it possible to take notes, annotate documents, or draw pictures. The company says a “fast brush graphics chip” allows for smooth, low-latency pen input with a delay of just about 24.17 ms.

Other features include stereo speakers, a microphone, and support for real-time voice transcription for dictating notes instead of writing them. The tablet also has a 5,000 mAh battery, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, and an operating system that’s based on Android 11.

The Onyx BOOX Tab8 measures 194 x 136.5 x 8.3mm (7.6″ x 5.4″ x 0.3″) and weighs 264 grams (9.3 ounces).

While the Onyx BOOX Tab8 is hardly the first digital writing table with an E Ink display and pen support, it’s a reasonably affordable model with a screen size that’s a bit larger than a typical Kindle or Kobo eReader while being more compact than big-screen models like the reMarkable 2 tablet (which makes it both more portable, and perhaps less useful for viewing documents designed for display on an A4 sheet of paper or other larger surfaces).

