The Onyx BOOX Tab X is an E Ink tablet with a big screen, pen support. Positioned as a larger-screen alternative to the recently launched Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra, the Onyx BOOX Tab X has a 13.3 inch display that could be a better fit for folks looking to view documents meant to fit on an A4 sheet of paper without resizing.

But the screen size isn’t the only thing setting the new Onyx BOOX Tab X apart from the 10.3 inch BOOX Tab Ultra. The new model also has more RAM and a higher price tag – it’s available now for $880 from Amazon or the Onyx BOOX Shop. But the bigger model is also missing a few features that make the Ultra stand out.

The new tablet has a 13.3 inch black and white E Ink display, support for touch and pressure-sensitive pen input, an 8-core Qualcomm processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an operating system based on Android 11.

But while its smaller sibling has a 16MP rear camera, a microSD card reader and ships standard with a magnetic keyboard cover the Onyx BOOX Tab X doesn’t have any of those things. Onyx does note that you can use the 13.3 inch tablet with any Bluetooth keyboard though.

Onyx BOOX Tab X Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra Display 13.3 inches

2200 x 1650 pixels

207 dpi

E Ink Mobius Flexible Carta 1250

Flat glass cover

Frontlight w/adjustable color temperature 10.3 inches

1872 x 1404 pixels

227 dpi

E Ink Carta

Flat glass cover

Frontlight w/adjustable color temperature Input Capacitive Touch

BOOX Stylus (4096 levels pressure sensitivity) Processor Qualcomm octa-core RAM 6GB LPDDR4x 4GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB UFS 2.1 microSD card reader None Yes Camera None 16MP (rear) Sensors Gravity Sensor Battery 6,300 mAh OS Android 11-based Dimensions 6.8mm thick 6.7mm thick Weight 560 grams 580 grams Accessories Magnetic Pen2 Pro (non-attachable)

Tri-fold case Magnetic Pen2 Pro

Magnetic tri-fold case

Magnetic keyboard cover Price $880 $651

While E Ink displays have lower refresh rates than LCD or OLED, Onyx notes that its tablets have 4 refresh modes. Slower refresh rates give you the best picture quality while higher rates lead to smoother scrolling and other animations (but you may see some artifacts of previous images on the display).

Thanks to the included gravity sensor, you can use the tablets in portrait or landscape orientation without manually rotating the screen.

But I suspect the $880 price tag will make the new Onyx BOOX Tab X a very niche device that will only appeal to a handful of die-hard ePaper enthusiasts.

