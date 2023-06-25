Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

A few months after launching a 10.3 inch E Ink color tablet with pen support, the folks at Onyx have introduced a smaller, cheaper model sporting a 7.8 inch display. Like the Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra C, the new Onyx BOOX Tab Mini C features an E Ink Kaleido 3 display with support for 4,096 colors, a pressure-sensitive pen for writing or drawing on the screen, a Qualcomm octa-core processor, and 4GB of LPDDR4x memory.

But with a smaller screen the new model is a little more portable. And with a $450 price tag, it’s also a little more affordable.

The larger model sells for $600 and in addition to a bigger, higher-resolution display (that’s a bit closer to the size of an A4 sheet of paper), that model has twice as much built-in storage plus a 16MP rear camera.

But otherwise, the two eReaders/eNotes are pretty similar. Both can display 300 pixels per inch of black and white content or 150 pixels per inch of color content. Both use E Ink’s Kaleido 3 display technology, which puts a color filter on top of a greyscale display to add support for some color… but expect colors to look a bit dull compared with a typical LCD or OLED display. And because E Ink screens typically have slow refresh rates, these device are really designed for reading static content rather than for watching videos or playing high-motion games.

Other features include a front-light with support for adjustable color temperature, support for WiFi and Bluetooth, stereo speakers, a built-in microphone, a 5,000 mAh battery, a G-sensor for automatic screen rotation, and a USB Type-C OTG port for power and/or data.

The Onyx BOOX Tab Mini C runs an Android 11-based operating system that’s optimized for E Ink displays. There’s native support for documents in a wide range of formats document, ebook, image, and audio formats.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the Onyx BOOX Tab Mini C and Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra C:

Onyx BOOX Tab Mini C Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra C Display 7.8 inches

E Ink Kaleido 3

4,096 colors or 16 shades of grey

Color resolution: 702 x 936 (150ppi)

Greyscale resolution: 1404 x 1872 (300ppi)

Flat glass cover

Front light with adjustable color temperature 10.3 inches

E Ink Kaleido 3

4,096 colors or 16 shades of grey

Color resolution: 930 x 1240 (150ppi)

Greyscale resolution: 1860 x 2480 (300ppi)

Flat glass cover

Front light with adjustable color temperature Input Capacitive Touch

BOOX Stylus (digital pen w/4,096s levels of sensitivity) Processor Qualcomm “Advanced” octa-core RAM 4GB LPDDR4x Storage 64GB UFS 2.1 128GB UFS 2.1 Camera & sensors G-Sensor (for auto rotation) 16MP camera (rear)

G-Sensor (for auto rotation) Battery 5,000 mAh 6,300 mAh Ports USB Type-C OTG USB Type-C OTG

microSD Audio Stereo speakers

Single microphone Stereo speakers

Dual microphones Buttons Power button Power button w/fingerprint reader Wireless Dual-band WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0 OS Android 11

Document Formats: PDF, DJVU, CBR, CBZ, EPUB, AZW3, MOBI, TXT, DOC, DOCX, FB2, CHM, RTF, HTML, ZIP, PRC, PPT, PPTX

Image Formats: PNG, JPG, BMP, TIFF

Audio Formats: WAV, MP3

Supports 3rd-party apps Dimensions 194 x 136.5 x 8.3mm

7.6″ x 5.4″ x 0.33″ 225 x 184.5 x 6.7mm

8.9″ x 7.3″ x 0.26″ Weight 264 grams

9.3 oz 480 grams

16.9 oz Price $450 $600

Neither model has a headphone jack, but both have built-in speakers for listening to audio, and both can also be used with Bluetooth headphones or speakers. Onyx also notes that you can use the USB-C port to connect a wired headphone adapter.

via @OnyxBOOX

