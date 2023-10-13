The Onyx BOOX Tab 10C Pro is a tablet with a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor, with speeds up to 2.8 GHz, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It ships with an operating system based on Android 12, but since this tablet has a Kaleido 3 E Ink color display rather than an LCD or AMOLED screen, it runs a custom version of Android optimized for eReaders and eNotes.

Onyx launched the tablet recently in China, where it’s expected to sell for about $640 and up. But if the Onyx BOOX Tab 10C Pro looks familiar, that’s because it seems a lot like the existing Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra C, but with slightly better specs.

Both devices feature 10.3 inch E Ink Kaleido 3 displays which use a color filter over an E Ink Carta 1200 display to offer support for up to 4,096 colors. But imagery still looks sharper in greyscale mode. Here’s the effective resolution and pixel density for color and black and white modes:

Greyscale: 2480 x 1860 pixels (300 ppi)

Color: 1240 x 930 pixels (150 ppi)

The displays have front lights with support for adjustable color temperature and support for pen and finger input. The pen comes with the tablet and supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, attaches to the side of the tablet when you’re not using it.

And both tablets have a feature that’s unusual on E Ink devices: a 16MP rear camera. It’s not really designed for snapping photos though, and is instead positioned as a document scanner. There are also fingerprint sensors in the power buttons.

Both are also designed to work with a magnetic keyboard cover.

In fact, the only thing I can find on the Onyx BOOX website that clearly differentiates the new BOOX Tab 10C Pro from the Tab Ultra C is that the new model has 50% more RAM… although Tablet Monkeys reports that the new model may also have faster UFS 3.1 storage (the Tab Ultra C has UFS 2.1 storage).

There’s no word on if or when this model will be available outside of China.

