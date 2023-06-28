Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Onyx BOOX Page is an eBook reader with a 7 inch E Ink Carta black and white display featuring 300 pixels per inch. But the rest of the specs read like the kinds of things you’d find from an entry-level tablet rather than an eReader.

It has a Qualcomm octa-core processor, 3GB of LPDDR4X memory, 32GB of eMMC storage, and an operating system based on Android 11. The Onyx BOOX Page is available now for $250.

By Android tablet standards, that’s a bit much for a device with those specs, but Onyx notes that the Page is an upgrade over the company’s older 7 inch eReader, the identically-priced Onyx BOOX Leaf.

The new model has a faster processor, a bigger battery, more RAM, and a newer version of Android. It also weighs a little more.

The Onyx BOOX Page has a 1264 x 1680 pixel display with support for capacitive touch input and a front-light with adjustable color temperature and physical page turn buttons plus a power button.

Ports include a microSD card reader and a USB Type-C port that can be used for charging, data, or audio output (there’s no dedicated headphone jack, but since this is a USB OTG port, it can be used with an optional USB Type-C to 3.5mm audio adapter).

There’s also a built-in speaker and microphone, a G-sensor for automatic screen rotation, and a 2,300 mAh battery. Wireless capabilities include support for dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0. And while the Onyx BOOX Page is first and foremost an eReader, it supports WAV and MP3 audio formats as well as a wide range of eBook and document formats.

You can also install third-party Android apps, although not all Android apps play well with E ink displays.

The eReader measures 156 x 137 x 6mm (6.1″ x 5.4″ x 0.24″) and weighs 195 grams (6.9 ounces).

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.