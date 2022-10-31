Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Onyx BOOX Leaf2 is an eBook reader with a 7 inch, 1680 x 1264 pixel E Ink Carta black and white display with 300 pixels per inch, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and Android-based software.

In other words, it’s similar in a lot of ways to the first-gen Onyx BOOX Leaf that launched earlier this year. But the new model has a different processor, newer software, and physical page turn buttons. And with a $200 price tag, it’s actually cheaper than the older model, which sold for $250.

The Leaf2 is powered by an unspecified Qualcomm quad-core processor and ships with Android 11 pre-installed. While this device is meant first and foremost for reading eBooks (it doesn’t have a pen for writing or drawing like some of the other members of the Onyx BOOX lineup), it supports third-party Android apps as well as apps for reading eBooks and other documents.

You can also use the Leaf2 to listen to audiobooks or music using the built-in stereo speakers or wired or wireless headphones – the eReader supports Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band WiFi. And while it doesn’t have a headphone jack, you can plug a headphone adapter into the USB Type-C port.

Other features include a 2,000 mAh battery, a built-in mic, a microSD card reader, and sensor that enables automatic screen rotation.

While the original Onyx BOOX Leaf lacked physical page turn buttons, it was designed to work with a magnetic case that had buttons. But the new model has its buttons built into the side bezel, which means that you don’t need to buy a case to use them (although Onyx does include a case as a free accessory.

The Onyx BOOX Leaf2 measures 156 x 137 x 6mm (6.1″ x 5.4″ x 0.24″) and weighs 185 grams (6.5 ounces) if you opt for a black model. For some reason the white version is lighter, at 170 grams (6 ounces).

The Onyx BOOX Leaf2 is available for purchase from the BOOX Shop for $200.