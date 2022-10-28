The Onyx BOOX Nova Air2 is a tablet with a 7.8 inch, 1872 x 1404 pixel E Ink Carta black and white display, support for finger and pen input, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor.

In other words, it’s a lot like the Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra that also launched this week… but smaller, cheaper, and lacking a camera. The Onyx BOOX Nova Air2 is available for purchase now for $340, and it should begin shipping on or around November 4th.

While this model has the same processor and display resolution as the 10.3 inch Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra, it does have less memory and storage. It also has a smaller screen but the same display resolution, which means you get more pixels per inch. You just have to hope that the content you want to read, write, or annotate looks good on a smaller display.

Here’s a rundown of some key specs fore the BOOX Nova Air2 and BOOX Tab Ultra:

Onyx BOOX Nova Air2Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra
Display7.8 inches
1872 x 1404 pixels
300 pixels per inch
E Ink Carta
Grayscale
Flat glass cover
Adjustable front light (warm and cold)		10.3 inches
1872 x 1404 pixels
227 pixels per inch
E Ink Carta
Grayscale
Flat glass cover
Adjustable front light (warm and cold)
InputCapacitive Touch
Boox stylus (4096 levels pressure sensitivity)
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 662
RAM3GB
LPDDR4X		4GB
LPDDR4X
Storage32GB
eMMC		128GB
UFS 2.1
ConnectivityDual-band WiFi
Bluetooth 5.0
OSAndroid 11
Battery2,000 mAh6,300 mAh
PortsUSB Type-CUSB Type-C
microSD card reader
ButtonsPower
Page turn buttons		Power button w/fingerprint reader
CameraN/A16MP (rear)
Audio Stereo speakers
microphone		Stereo speakers
dual microphones
Dimensions194 x 136.5 x 6.3mm225 x 184.5 x 6.7mm
Weight235 grams480 grams
Price$340$600

Note that the starting price for the BOOX Nova Air2 includes a BOOX Stylus as well as a stylus case and spare pen tips. But you’ll have to pay extra if you want a magnetic case/cover for the BOOX Nova Air2, while a magnetic case ships standard with the BOOX Tab Ultra (and you can pay extra for an optional keyboard case).

via Notebook Italia

