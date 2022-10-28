The Onyx BOOX Nova Air2 is a tablet with a 7.8 inch, 1872 x 1404 pixel E Ink Carta black and white display, support for finger and pen input, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor.

In other words, it’s a lot like the Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra that also launched this week… but smaller, cheaper, and lacking a camera. The Onyx BOOX Nova Air2 is available for purchase now for $340, and it should begin shipping on or around November 4th.

While this model has the same processor and display resolution as the 10.3 inch Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra, it does have less memory and storage. It also has a smaller screen but the same display resolution, which means you get more pixels per inch. You just have to hope that the content you want to read, write, or annotate looks good on a smaller display.

Here’s a rundown of some key specs fore the BOOX Nova Air2 and BOOX Tab Ultra:

Onyx BOOX Nova Air2 Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra Display 7.8 inches

1872 x 1404 pixels

300 pixels per inch

E Ink Carta

Grayscale

Flat glass cover

Adjustable front light (warm and cold) 10.3 inches

1872 x 1404 pixels

227 pixels per inch

E Ink Carta

Grayscale

Flat glass cover

Adjustable front light (warm and cold) Input Capacitive Touch

Boox stylus (4096 levels pressure sensitivity) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 RAM 3GB

LPDDR4X 4GB

LPDDR4X Storage 32GB

eMMC 128GB

UFS 2.1 Connectivity Dual-band WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0 OS Android 11 Battery 2,000 mAh 6,300 mAh Ports USB Type-C USB Type-C

microSD card reader Buttons Power

Page turn buttons Power button w/fingerprint reader Camera N/A 16MP (rear) Audio Stereo speakers

microphone Stereo speakers

dual microphones Dimensions 194 x 136.5 x 6.3mm 225 x 184.5 x 6.7mm Weight 235 grams 480 grams Price $340 $600

Note that the starting price for the BOOX Nova Air2 includes a BOOX Stylus as well as a stylus case and spare pen tips. But you’ll have to pay extra if you want a magnetic case/cover for the BOOX Nova Air2, while a magnetic case ships standard with the BOOX Tab Ultra (and you can pay extra for an optional keyboard case).

via Notebook Italia