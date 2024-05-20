The ONEXPLAYER X1 Mini is an upcoming handheld gaming PC with an 8.8 inch display featuring a 144 Hz refresh rate, and AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor with Radeon 780M integrated graphics, and a pair of detachable controllers that let you quickly switch between using the computer as a handheld or a tablet.

While an 8.8 inch display makes this a relatively large device by handheld standards, as the name suggests, it’s actually a smaller version of an existing device: the original ONEXPLAYER X1 that launched earlier this year has a 10.95 inch display and an Intel Meteor Lake processor.

The new model isn’t available for purchase yet, but One Netbook revealed the ONEXPLAYER X1 Mini in a Chinese launch event over the weekend, and the company has launched a preview page for an upcoming Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign.

So we know that it’ll have an M.2 slot for user-replaceable storage, a 65 Wh battery, and speakers with Harman Audio.

And instead of an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor (which has been getting lousy reviews as a solution for handheld gaming, despite having higher-performance integrated graphics than earlier Intel mobile chips), the new ONEXPLAYER X1 Mini will have an AMD Ryzen mobile chip with 12 RDNA 3 GPU cores, which has proven to offer a good mix of performance and energy efficiency in the many handhelds that have shipped with Ryzen Z1 Extreme or Ryzen 7 7840U/8840U chips over the past year or two.

That’s about all we know about the ONEXPLAYER X1 Mini so far, aside from the fact that it will support external graphics docks. But if you prefer a bigger screen, it looks like One Netbook has you covered there as well: the company has announced that it’s also working on a version of the 10.95 inch ONEXPLAYER X1 that has a Ryzen 7 8840U processor rather than an Intel chip.

via Bilibili (1)(2), One Netbook Official Discord, dcinside,

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.