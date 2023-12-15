Intel’s Meteor Lake chips promise longer battery life and better graphics performance than the company’s previous-gen mobile processors. So it’s not surprising that laptop makers aren’t the only companies using the new chips.

Handheld gaming PC maker One Netbook has begun to tease an upcoming handheld powered by an Intel Core Ultra processor based on Meteor Lake architecture.

In a brief teaser video, the company shows a device with a 10.95 inch, 2.5K LTPS LCD display featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, Harman-certified stereo speakers, and an Intel Core Ultra processor.

According to a report from Chinese news site ITHome, the tablet will support 32GB or 64GB of LPDDR5x-7500 memory

While the computer shown in the video looks like a tablet, the company is describing it as a “new handheld” on social media, and on the sides there appear to be connectors that could allow you to attach controllers to the sides, much the way you can with a ONEXPLAYER 2 (or Nintendo Switch).

One Netbook doesn’t say which Meteor Lake processor the computer will use, but there are a few clues in the video. The first is a picture that suggests it’ll be a Core Ultra 7 chip, and the second is a claim that it’ll have Intel Arc graphics with performance that’s been “doubled,” suggesting it have an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H or Core Ultra 7 165H processor, since H-series chips have Arc-branded graphics, while lower-power U-series chips do not.

Both of those chips are 16-core, 22-thread processors with 6 Performance cores, 8 Efficiency cores, and 2 Low-Power Efficiency cores, plus 8 Intel Xe GPU cores.

As for what the new computer will be called? That’s a little confusing, because the video title and description refer to it as the ONEXPLAYER X1, but the video itself says it’s part of a new OneXPlorer Series of devices.

Whatever it’s called, the upcoming Meteor Lake handheld is expected to launch in 2024, and more details will likely be revealed closer to launch.

