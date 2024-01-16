The ONEXPLAYER X1 is a 10.95 inch tablet with a 2560 x 1600 pixel, 120 Hz display, detachable game controllers that connect to the sides, and an Intel Meteor Lake processor.

Designed both as One Netbook’s largest handheld gaming PC to date, and as a multi-purpose tablet that can be used with accessories like an optional keyboard, the ONEXPLAYER X1 launched today in China, and it’s coming soon to global markets. One Netbook has posted a preview page for an upcoming Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign.

The 2-in-1 gaming tablet has a few interesting features that set it apart from most existing handheld gaming devices available today:

It’s one of a relatively small number featuring a 2-in-1 design with detachable controllers (others include the Lenovo Legion Go and ONEXPLAYER 2).

The ONEXPLAYER X1 has a significantly larger display than either of those models (or most other devices that are considered “handhelds,” for that matter).

It’s only the second handheld gaming PC announced to feature an Intel Meteor Lake processor (The MSI Claw was the first).

With both 63 Gbs OCuLink and 40 Gbps USB4 ports, users should have several good options for connecting high-speed external graphics docks (OCuLink isn’t as unique a feature as it used to be though).

But it’s worth noting that not all models have the same Meteor Lake chip. While higher-priced configurations feature an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core, 22-thread processor with 8-core Intel Arc integrated graphics, there’s also an entry-level configuration that has an 14-core, 18-thread Intel Core Ultra 5 125H with 7-core Intel Arc graphics.

Here’s a run-down of Chinese pricing options for the ONEXPLAYER X1. Keep in mind that global pricing may vary:

Config Early Bird price Regular price Core Ultra 5 125H / 16GB / 1TB ¥5,999 ($840) ¥6,599 ($925) Core Ultra 7 155H / 32GB / 1TB ¥7,299 ($1,025) ¥7,899 ($1,110) Core Ultra 7 155H / 32GB / 2TB ¥7,799 ($1,095) ¥8,399 ($1,180) Core Ultra 7 155H / 32GB / 4TB ¥9,999 ($1,400) ¥10,599 ($1,485)

The computer features LPDDR5x-7467 memory (which is not user replaceable) and an M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (which is).

Other features include a 65 Wh battery, support for 100W fast-charging, stereo speakers with Harman Kardon tuning, and aluminum body, that measures 13mm (0.5″) thick and weighs 789 grams (1.74 pounds).

There’s a fingerprint sensor and a front-facing IR camera with support for Windows Hello biometric recognition. And the tablet has at least two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack.

The gaming tablet’s display supports up to 540 nits brightness and can be used with a pen that support sup to 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, although it seems that the pen, like the keyboard, is an optional accessory that won’t be included in the base price.

