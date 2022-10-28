Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro is a handheld gaming computer with a 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display, an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor, and at least 16GB of RAM and 512GB of solid state storage.

After going up for pre-order in September, the little gaming PC officially launches at 10:00PM Eastern on Sunday, October 30th and it’s expected to begin shipping by November 8th.

Retail prices are expected to range from $1199 for an entry-level model to $1549 for a version with 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. But customers who pre-ordered should be able to save up to 23% off those prices.

While that makes the ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro substantially more expensive than Valve’s Steam Deck, the ONEXPLAYER model has better hardware (on paper, anyway). It has a higher-resolution display, a faster processor, higher-performance graphics, and optional support for more memory and storage. It also has a slightly larger battery, two USB4 ports, and faster WiFi.

On the down side, the Steam Deck comes from one of the biggest names in PC gaming and receives regular software updates and support, while the ONEXPLAYER line of devices come from a company that delivers impressive hardware and incredibly underwhelming technical and customer support.

If that doesn’t scare you off, here’s a run-down of key specs for the ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro:

ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro w/Ryzen 7 6800U Display 7 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

323ppi

IPS LCD

100% sRGB color gamut

350 nits Processor AMD Ryzen 7 6800U

8-cores / 16 threads

Up to 4.7 GHz

15-28W TDP Graphics AMD Radeon 680M

12 RDNA 2 cores

Up to 2.2 GHz RAM 16GB or 32GB

LPDDR5-6400 Storage 512GB / 1TB / 2TB

PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD

M.2 2280 slot Battery 48 Wh Ports 2 x USB 4 Type-C

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

Optional docking accessory Speakers Stereo, front-facing Wireless WiFi 6

BT 5.0 Dimensions 260 x 106 x 23mm Weight 599 grams