One Netbook has been selling handheld gaming PCs under the ONEXPLAYER brand for a few years at this point, but soon the company will launch its most powerful model to date.
The new ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor goes up for pre-order September 21 with prices starting at $919 for a model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, although higher-priced configurations will be available with up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage.
Those prices include a pre-order discount. Retail prices are expected to range from $1199 to $1549, depending on the configuration.
That’s a little disappointing when you could buy a Steam Deck for as little as $399, but it’s in line with One Netbook’s typical pricing for handheld PCs. And to be fair, the ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro has a faster processor, higher-performance graphics, and a higher-resolution display than the Steam Deck. It’s also smaller than Valve’s handheld.
It also has RGB lighting effects that illuminate the sides of the device, if that’s something that matters to you.
Here’s an overview of key specs for One Netbook’s latest handheld:
|ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro w/Ryzen 7 6800U
|Display
|7 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
323ppi
IPS LCD
100% sRGB color gamut
350 nits
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800U
8-cores / 16 threads
Up to 4.7 GHz
15-28W TDP
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
12 RDNA 2 cores
Up to 2.2 GHz
|RAM
|16GB or 32GB
LPDDR5-6400
|Storage
|512GB / 1TB / 2TB
PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD
M.2 2280 slot
|Battery
|48 Wh
|Ports
|2 x USB 4 Type-C
1 x USB 3.0 Type-A
1 x microSD card reader
1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Optional docking accessory
|Speakers
|Stereo, front-facing
|Wireless
|WiFi 6
BT 5.0
|Dimensions
|260 x 106 x 23mm
|Weight
|599 grams
Other features include a 6-axis motion sensor, and game controllers that include analog sticks with hall sensors, shoulder buttons, a D-Pad, and action buttons.
One Netbook says the ONEXPLAYER Mini will begin shipping October 15, 2022 and customers can save up to 23% by pre-ordering, but you’ll need to put down a $50 deposit and pay the balance by October 8th to get the discounted pricing.
|Config
|Pre-order price
|Retail price
|Pre-order discount
|16GB / 512GB
|$919
|$1,199
|23%
|16GB / 1TB
|$1,019
|$1,299
|22%
|16GB / 2TB
|$1,170
|$1,450
|19%
|32GB / 2TB
|$1,269
|$1,549
|18%
