One Netbook is expanding its ONEXPLAYER line of handheld gaming PCs with a new model featuring a 7 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7-1260P Alder Lake processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of storage.

The new ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro is available for pre-order for $1399 and up.

In terms of physical design, the ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro is a lot like other members of the ONEXPLAYER Mini family. But instead of an Intel Core i7-1195G7 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, the new “Pro” model sports Intel’s 12th-gen chip with 12 cores (4 Performance + 8 Efficiency) and 16 threads.

Memory has also been upgraded to LPDDR5-5200 RAM. And the company says the new model has improved shoulder buttons including linear triggers with 7mm travel depth and bumpers with 0.25 – 0.8mm travel depth.

This isn’t actually the first time we’ve seen One Netbook introduce a model with a Core i7-1260P processor. Earlier this year the company unveiled a limited edition ONEXPLAYER Mini Gundam RX-78-2 model with the same processor, but that handheld gaming PC with a custom Gundam-themed paint job was never sold worldwide. It also featured a 1920 x 1200 pixel display, while the new Pro model has an 800p screen.

Here’s an overview of key specs for the new ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro:

ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro (Core i7-1260P Display 7 inches

1280 x 800 pixels (216 ppi)

IPS LCD

10-point multitouch Processor Intel Core i7-1260P

12-cores / 16 threads

4 Performance cores / 8 Efficient cores

Intel Iris Xe graphics (96EU / 1.4 GHz) Memory LPDDR5-5200

16GB Storage M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4

M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 x4

1TB / 2TB options Ports 1 x USB4 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio Audio Stereo speakers

3.5mm headphone jack Cooling Dual copper tubes

Aluminum heat sink

Fan Game controllers Xbox-style

Dual vibration motors

Gyroscope sensor Battery 48 Wh

12450 mAh / 11.55V Charging 100W GaN USB-C Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Operating system Windows 11 Dimensions 260 x 106 x 23mm

10.2″ x 4.2″ x 0.9″ Weight 619 grams

1.4 pounds Color options Black

White Starting Price $1399 and up (pre-order)

$1459 and up (retail)

While the processor upgrade should bring a boost in CPU performance, don’t expect too much of a bump in graphics performance. I recently reviewed a Framework Laptop with the same Core i7-1260P processor and found that graphics performance was pretty much the same as for an MSI Prestige 14 laptop with a previous-gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor, which makes sense as both feature nearly identical Intel Iris Xe graphics.

It’s likely that One Netbook will eventually release ONEXPLAYER models with AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processors though, and those models should bring a significant boost in graphics performance thanks to AMD’s integrated GPUs featuring RDNA 2 graphics architecture.

For now, the Intel-powered ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro is the newest, most powerful member of the ONEXPLAYER lineup. The starting price will get you a model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, but you can also pay extra for a model with a 2TB SSD (or supply your own). You may also be able to save $60 during pre-orders by using the coupon code exclusive60 at checkout, but it’s unclear how long that code will last.

Optional accessories include a foldable Bluetooth keyboard and a black carrying case. The handheld gaming PC should also work with One Netbook’s upcoming ONEXPLAYER Mini docking accessory.

To see how the ONEXPLAYER Mini stacks up against other handheld gaming PCs from One Netbook and other companies, check out Liliputing’s handheld gaming PC comparison.