One Netbook is expanding its ONEXPLAYER Mini line of handheld gaming PCs with a new entry-level model sporting an Intel Pentium 8505 Gold processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

It’s available now for $599, making it the most affordable member of the ONEXPLAYER family.

The new model appears to feature the same basic design as other ONEXPLAYER Mini systems with Intel or AMD chips. But while One Netbook currently charges $1019 and up for a model with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor or $1249 and up for one with an Intel Core i7-1260P chip, the new Pentium model starts at around half the price.

Of course, it also offers significantly less performance.

The Pentium Gold 8505 processor is based on Intel’s 12th-gen Alder Lake architecture, but the 15-55W chip is a 5-core, 6-thread processor with only a single performance core and four efficiency cores. When it comes to CPU performance, the Core i7 and Ryzen 7 chips are around 3 times faster.

It features Intel UHD graphics with top speeds up to 1.1 GHz and 48 execution units, which is half the number you’d get from a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 chip with Iris Xe graphics.

Here’s a more detailed rundown of key specs for the ONEXPLAYER Mini with Intel Pentium Gold 8505:

ONEXPLAYER Mini (Pentium 8505) Display 7 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

16:10 aspect ratio

323 pixels per inch

10-point multitouch

IPS LCD Processor Intel Pentium Gold 8505

5 cores / 6 threads

1 x Performance core @ up to 4.4 GHz

4 x Efficiency cores @ up to 3.3 GHz

15W base power

55W max turbo power Graphics Intel UHD for 12th-gen processors

Up to 1.1 GHz

48 execution units RAM 16GB

LPDDR5-5200

Dual channel Storage 512GB

PCIE 3.0 x4

M.2 2280

NVMe SSD Ports 1 x USB4

1 x USB 3.2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Battery & Charging 48 Wh

100W USB-C (GaN) Audio Stereo speakers

3.5mm audio

Dual vibration motors Controllers Built-in

ALPS joysticks

D-Pad

Action buttons

Shoulder buttons

Gyroscopic sensor Cooling Fan

Copper cooling tube

Aluminum heat sink OS Windows 11 Colores Black, white Dimensions 260 x 106 x 23mm Weight 619 grams Price $599

The new model fits into a weird niche in the handheld gaming space. While it’s the cheapest current-gen ONEXPLAYER mini, it’s hard to argue that it’s particularly competitive with handhelds from other companies.

For example, Valve’s Steam Deck sells for $399 and up, with a top tier model sporting 16GB of storage and 512GB of storage costing $649. That means for just a little more than the price of a ONEXPLAYER mini with Intel Pentium, you could get a handheld with a faster processor and better graphics. It comes Valve, an industry leader in the PC gaming space, which has already shown a strong commitment to providing software updates.

That said, the Steam Deck ships with the Linux-based Steam OS instead of Windows. You can install Windows on a Steam Deck, but you’ll need to supply your own Windows license, which raises the price. So maybe that’s an advantage?

But rival handheld makers including AYA and AYN have both introduced models with the same processor for less than half the price of One Netbook’s new model.