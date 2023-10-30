Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

One Netbook has been cranking out handheld gaming PCs under the ONEXPLAYER brand for a few years. But like most computers in this space, they’ve tended to rely on integrated graphics rather than more powerful discrete GPUs.

Now the company is preparing to launch a solution that (sort of) offers the best of both worlds: an external GPU dock that connects to any handheld (or laptop or desktop computer) via a USB4 Type-C port. It’s called the ONEXGPU and the first version will basically be a portable, external AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT GPU.

If that all sounds familiar, that may be because rival handheld maker GPU already has a small graphics dock with the same GPU. It’s called the GPD G1, and it’s already available from AliExpress for $695.

Like the ONEXGPU, the GPD G1 supports 40 Gbps connections via a USB4 port. But unlike the One Netbook model, the GPD G1 also has a 63 Gbps Oculink port for even higher-speed connections… to the handful of devices that have Oculink ports (like the GPD Win 4 2023 and GPD Win Mini).

As for the ONEXGPU, it may have a slower data transfer rate, but it should have the same 120W Radeon RX 7600M XTGPU with 32 RDNA 3 compute units, 32MB of cache, and 8 GB of GDDR6 memory. It’s hardly the fastest GPU available, but it should be speedy enough to bring a big boost in graphics and gaming performance to handhelds, among other things.

One Netbook hasn’t announced pricing, availability, or detailed specs yet. But promotional images show that in addition to a discrete GPU, the dock features a set of ports that includes at least two video outputs, four USB Type-A ports, and an Ethernet jack.

Since the graphics card is rather power hungry, the dock isn’t meant to be run on battery power, and is instead designed for use while plugged in. But its relatively small size (it seems to be about the same size as a ONEXFLY handheld gaming PC) could make it easier to throw in your bag and take with you than some graphics docks.

