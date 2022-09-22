One Netbook has been selling handheld gaming PCs under the ONEXPLAYER brand for a few years, but they tend to be expensive devices packed to the gills with high-end hardware.

The company’s upcoming ONEXFLY will be something different: a smaller, cheaper handheld computer for gaming.

One Netbook hasn’t revealed many details about the ONEXFLY yet, but here’s what we know about the first model in the new line of handhelds so far:

It will have a 6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display

It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U “Mendocino” processor

By comparison, most ONEXPLAYER handhelds released so far feature 7 inch or 8.4 inch displays and Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7 processors designed to deliver high-performance for both CPU and graphics.

AMD’s recently announced Mendocino chips, meanwhile, are designed for budget computers including laptops and Chromebooks with prices starting at around $399.

The AMD Ryzen 5 7520U will be the most powerful Mendocino chip available at launch, but it’s still not going to deliver the kind of horsepower that you’d expect from other current-gen Ryzen chips.

The chip is a 15-watt, 4-core, 8-thread processor with Zen 2 CPU cores and Radeon 610M graphics based on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture. But while that’s AMD’s current-gen graphics architecture, Mendocino chips have just 2 GPU cores (compared with 6 for the AMD Ryzen 5 6600U, for example, or 12 for the Ryzen 7 6800U).

Other current-gen AMD processors also feature newer Zen 3, 3+, or 4 series CPU cores.

All of which is to say that equipping a handheld computer with a Ryzen 5 7520U processor is certainly a good way to keep the cost low. But it’s also probably going to limit the computer’s ability to play some newer AAA games.

Still, for the right price, the ONEXFLY could be a competitive device for streaming games from the cloud or a home computer or playing indie games or older titles that may be less demanding.

Figuring out what that right price is could be tricky though. Rival handheld gaming PC makers AYA and AYN have both announced plans to sell models with Mendocino chips with prices starting below $300. And Valve’s Steam Deck sells for $399 and up and features a custom AMD processor with 4 Zen 2 CPU cores and 8 RDNA 2 cores.

So far One Netbook has just begun teasing the ONEXFLY on Chinese social media and begun recruiting beta testers. There’s no word on if or when the ONEXFLY will launch globally.

via ITHome