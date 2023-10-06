Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Half a year after launching its first tablet, Chinese phone maker OnePlus has unveiled a cheaper model for customers in India.

The OnePlus Pad Go is an Android tablet with an 11.35 inch, 2408 x 1720 pixel IPS LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 8GB of memory and at least 128GB of storage. It will be available in India later this month for ₹19,999 ($240) and up, including taxes, and there’s optional support for models with 256GB of storage and/or 4G LTE connectivity.

It’s unclear if or when the OnePlus Pad Go will be available outside of India, but it’s an interesting value proposition.

At about half the price of the OnePlus Pad, the OnePlus Pad Go has a similarly-sized display and a similar-looking design. And it carries over some semi-premium features like quad speakers with Dolby Atmos sound.

But while the OnePlus Pad has an 11.6 inch, 2800 x 2000 pixel display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, LPDDR5 memory, UFS 3.1 storage, and 67W fast charging, the cheaper OnePlus Pad Go is scaled back in most respects.

Its screen packs 260 pixels per inch rather than 296 and supports brightness up to 400 nits, rather than 500.

The OnePlus Pad Go has LPDDR4x memory and UFS 2.2 storage. The Helio G99 processor won’t deliver the same level of performance as the Dimensity 9000. And fast charging tops out at 33 watts.

Other OnePlus Pad Go features include 8MP front and rear cameras with support for 1080p video recording (the rear camera also supports electronic image stabilization), support for WIFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2, a USB-C port for charging and data, support for face unlock (but no fingerprint sensor), an 8,000 mAh battery, and a microSD card reader with support for cards up to 1TB.

The OnePlus Pad Go ships with OxygenOS 13.2, which is the latest version of the company’s Android 13-based operating system.

