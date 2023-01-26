Phone maker OnePlus also makes a handful of other devices including earbuds, smartwatches, and other mobile accessories. Now the company is also preparing to launch its first tablet.

OnePlus is holding a hardware launch event on February 7th. And while the primary focus will likely be on the upcoming OnePlus 11 smartphone, the company has also confirmed that it will also use the even to unveil the OnePlus Pad tablet.

TechRadar has shared the first official picture of the tablet… or part of the tablet anyway. It doesn’t show much, but there appears to be a single rear camera, a single front-facing camera, fairly slim bezels around the display, and an olive green color on the back (although OnePlus may offer multiple color options, as it does with its phones).

While that’s all that OnePlus has officially confirmed, OnLeaks and MySmartPrice claim to have some unofficial details including more complete renders and a (very) few specs.

According to leaked info, the OnePlus Pad will have an 11.6 inch display and a a metal body. There’s no information about the processor, memory, storage, screen resolution, or other specs.

