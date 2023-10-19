Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The OnePlus Open is a foldable phone with a 7.82 inch AMOLED primary display that folds in half to reveal a 6.31 inch cover screen that you can use when you don’t want to use your phone as a small tablet.

It’s the first foldable from OnePlus, a company that got its start by offering flagship-class specs at lower-than-Flagship prices. But that hasn’t really been true of OnePlus for a while, so it’s not surprising that like most foldables, the OnePlus Open is expensive. But at $1700, it’s a little cheaper than the competition: the Samsung Galaxy Z5 Fold and Google Pixel Fold both start at $1800.

The OnePlus Open is also surprisingly thin and light for a foldable, weighing as little as 239 grams and measuring under 6mm thick when open and under 12mm when folded closed.

By comparison, some phones without foldable displays come close to that. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, for example, is 8.9mm thick and weighs 234 grams.

The primary display on the OnePlus Open is a 2440 x 2268 pixel AMOLED LTPOP screen with 1 to 120 Hz refresh rates, typical brightness up to 1400 nits and peak brightness up to 2800 nits, 240 Hz touch response.

Meanwhile the cover display has similar characteristics, but it’s obviously much narrower. While the interior screen has a 1.08:1 aspect ratio, the outer display is a 2484 x 1116 pixel screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also supports refresh rates up to 120 Hz, but on the low end it only goes down to 10 Hz.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and, unlike most competing foldables, it only comes in a single memory and storage configuration at launch: 16GB of LPDDR5x memory and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Other features include a dual-cell battery with a combined capacity of 4,805 mAh, support for 67W fast charging, and a camera system that includes:

48MP primary camera (Sony LYT-T808)

64MP telephoto camera (Omnivision OV64B with 3X optical zoom)

48MP ultra-wide camera (Sony IMX581 with 114 degree field of view and 3.5cm Macro support)

There are also two “front” cameras, including a 20MP camera on main display and a 32MP camera on the cover screen.

The OnePlus Open has a USB 3.1 Type-C port, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, triple speakers with support for spatial audio and Dolby Atmos Sound, and there’s also support for Dolby Vision video playback.

Wireless capabilities include support for WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and 5G networks, and the phone supports dual SIM cards.

OnePlus ships the phone with OxygenOS 13.2 “Open Canvas” software, which is based on Android 13 but includes the company’s own optimizations for foldables that allows you to view up to four apps at a time on the primary display, resize or stretch apps across the screen. There’s also support for saving up to nine multi-app presets so you can launch a set of apps quickly.

The OnePlus Open comes in two color options: “Emerald Dusk” and “Voyager Black,” and the black one is a little thicker and heavier for some reason:

Emerald Dusk: 153.4 x 143.1 x 5.8mm (11.7mm closed) and 239 grams

Voyager Black: 153.4 x 143.1 x 5.9mm (11.9mm closed) and 245 grams

The phone is up for pre-order from OnePlus for $1700, but OnePlus is promising at least $200 off when you trade in any phone in any condition, effectively bringing the launch price down to $1500 if you’ve got an old junker lying around. Customers with more in-demand phones can also score up to $1,000 in credit.

Other launch promotion perks include a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds, a 3-month YouTube Premium subscription for free and 6 months of Google One 100GB cloud storage for free.

