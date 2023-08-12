OnePlus is claiming to have made a breakthrough with the display on its upcoming Ace2 Pro. Its touchscreen will work how you expect it to even if it becomes wet.

Whether it’s being rained on, dampened by mist or even your own sweat or wet fingertips, the Ace2 Pro will respond to your touches and swipes just like it was dry. OnePlus calls it Rainwater Touch Control and it’s made possible by a new custom chip and improved touch algorithms.

OnePlus posted a comparison test that shows the Ace2 Pro going head-to-head against an iPhone 14 Pro in several different (but equally wet) scenarios. The iPhone responds the way most smartphones do, with taps failing to register and swipes leading to unexpected outcomes.

The Ace2 Pro, on the other hand, seems unfazed by the conditions. It’s unlocked successfully on the first try and flips through images in the gallery with ease. OnePlus is excited enough about the technology that its president posted the video ahead of the phone’s official launch, which is scheduled for August 16.

Some of the Ace2 Pro’s hardware has already been revealed. Its Rainwater Touch Control screen features a 6.74-inch AMOLED panel with a native resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits of peak brightness.

It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and offered with up to 24GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. The Ace2 Pro will keep heat in check with OnePlus’ souped-up Cryo Velocity VC Cooling tech. According to GSMArena, OnePlus managed to cram 90 square centimeters of graphene and vapor chamber-based cooling into the Ace2 Pro.

via Gizmodo and Gizmochina

