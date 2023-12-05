Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The next flagship phone from OnePlus features a 6.82 inch, 3168 x 1440 pixel, 120 Hz AMOLED display with up to 4500 nits peak brightness, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 5400 mAh battery, and at least 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

But if you really want to go all out, you can pick up a model with to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Or at least, you can if you’re in China, where the OnePlus 12 just launched. OnePlus says a global launch is coming early next year.

Prices in China range from ¥4,299 (~$600) for a 12GB/256GB model to ¥5,799 (~$810) for a 24GB/1TB model, although it’s not clear how much the phone will cost when it goes on sale in other countries.

Charging features include support for 100W fast charging when using a charging cable, 50W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging (allowing you to charge your smartwatch, earbuds, or other devices using your phone’s battery).

The OnePlus 12 has a Hasselblad-branded camera system with a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP 3X telephoto zoom lens pus a 32MP front-facing camera.

Wireless capabilities include support for WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and dual SIM 5G or 4G networks. The phone is rated IP65 for water and dust resistance and features an aluminum alloy frame, a glass back, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen.

Other features include a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, under-screen fingerprint, proximity and light sensors, an X-axis linear vibration motor, dual microphones, stereo speakers, and support for Dolby Atmos audio.

