The latest flagship phone from OnePlus isn’t launching worldwide until next month, but the OnePlus 11 is already available for pre-order in China, which means we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the global version when it arrives.

The smartphones features a 6.7 inch, 3216 x 1440 pixel AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 100W fast charging, and support for up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Pre-order prices start at 3,999 ($530) for a 12GB/256GB model in China, but there’s no word on global pricing yet.

In terms of physical design, the biggest difference between the OnePlus 11 and last year’s OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T series smartphones is that the camera bump is now a circle rather than a square.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the new model:

OnePlus 11 specs Display 6.7 inches

3216 x 1440 pixels

525ppi

Samsung AMOLED

1-120 Hz refresh rate

Corning Gorilla Glass 7 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM / Storage LPDDR5X / UFS 4.0

12GB / 256GB

16GB / 256GB

16GB / 512GB Cameras 50MP Sony IMX890 primary

48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide (115 degrees)

32MP Sony IMX709 telephoto (2X)

16MP (front) Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

4G LTE

VoLTE Battery 5,000 mAh Charging 100W Security Fingerprint unlock Ports USB 2.0 Type-C Materials Aluminum alloy middle frame

Glass back OS Android 13 / ColorOS 13 Dimensions 163.1 x 74.1 x 8.53mm Weight 205 grams Colors Green, Black

The phone features dual nano SIM card slots, but no microSD card reader or headphone jack.