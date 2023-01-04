The latest flagship phone from OnePlus isn’t launching worldwide until next month, but the OnePlus 11 is already available for pre-order in China, which means we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the global version when it arrives.

The smartphones features a 6.7 inch, 3216 x 1440 pixel AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 100W fast charging, and support for up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Pre-order prices start at 3,999 ($530) for a 12GB/256GB model in China, but there’s no word on global pricing yet.

In terms of physical design, the biggest difference between the OnePlus 11 and last year’s OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T series smartphones is that the camera bump is now a circle rather than a square.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the new model:

OnePlus 11 specs
Display6.7 inches
3216 x 1440 pixels
525ppi
Samsung AMOLED
1-120 Hz refresh rate
Corning Gorilla Glass 7
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
RAM / StorageLPDDR5X / UFS 4.0
12GB / 256GB
16GB / 256GB
16GB / 512GB
Cameras50MP Sony IMX890 primary
48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide (115 degrees)
32MP Sony IMX709 telephoto (2X)
16MP (front)
WirelessWiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.3
NFC
4G LTE
VoLTE
Battery5,000 mAh
Charging100W
SecurityFingerprint unlock
PortsUSB 2.0 Type-C
MaterialsAluminum alloy middle frame
Glass back
OSAndroid 13 / ColorOS 13
Dimensions163.1 x 74.1 x 8.53mm
Weight205 grams
ColorsGreen, Black

The phone features dual nano SIM card slots, but no microSD card reader or headphone jack.

