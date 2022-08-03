Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The OnePlus 10T is a smartphone with a 6.7 inch, 2412 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, Android 12 software, and support for 125W fast charging.

But it’s also a reasonably affordable phone, with prices starting at $649. The OnePlus 10T goes up for pre-order September 1st and should be available starting September 29, 2022.

In other words, the phone should be at least a little faster than the OnePlus 10 Pro thanks to a bump from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip to a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. But it has a starting price that’s about $250 lower.

And if you opt for the highest-spec version of the OnePlus 10T you’ll get more RAM and still end up saving some money:

Model Price OnePlus 10T 8GB / 128GB $649 OnePlus 10T 16GB / 256GB $749 OnePlus 10 Pro 8GB / 128GB $849 OnePlus 10 Pro 12GB / 256GB $969

So what did OnePlus cut in order to lower the price?

The OnePlus 10T has a lower-resolution display, a slightly smaller battery (which will probably come out as a wash for battery life), slightly less impressive cameras, and lacks support for wireless charging and WiFi 6E (topping out at WiFi 6 instead). It also features a USB 2.0 port rather than USB 3.1.

OnePlus 10T OnePlus 10 Pro Display 6.7 inch

2412 x 1080

Fluid AMOLED

60Hz to 120 Hz 6.7 inch

3216 x 1440

Fluid AMOLED with LTPO

1Hz to 120 Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8GB / 16GB LPDDR5 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB /256GB UFS 3.1 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 Cameras (rear) 50MP Sony IMX766 primary

8MP ultra-wide angle

2MP macro 48MP IMX789 primary with dual OIS

50MP 150 degree ultra-wide

8MP telephoto Camera (front) 16MP 32MP IMX615 Battery 4,800 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging 125W SuperVOOC (wired) 65W SuperVOOC (wired)

50W AirVOOC (wireless)

Reverse wireless charging Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Connectivity USB 2.0 Type-C

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

5G USB 3.1 Type-C

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

5G

VoLTE

VoWiFi OS Android 12 Android 12 with OxygenOS 12 Dimensions 163 x 75.4 x 8.75mm 163 x 73.9 x 8.55mm Price 8GB / 128GB for $649

16GB / 256GB for $749 8GB / 128GB for $899

12GB / 256GB for $969

For the most part those seems like reasonable tradeoffs for the cost savings. Bu they could make the OnePlus 10T a little less attractive than the OnePlus 10 Pro, even with the faster processor.

Note that the prices and specs listed above are for the North American version of the OnePlus 10T. The company also plans to offer models in some regions with support for up to 150W fast charging and/or 12GB of RAM.

via Ars Technica and 9to5Google