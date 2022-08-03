Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The OnePlus 10T is a smartphone with a 6.7 inch, 2412 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, Android 12 software, and support for 125W fast charging.

But it’s also a reasonably affordable phone, with prices starting at $649. The OnePlus 10T goes up for pre-order September 1st and should be available starting September 29, 2022.

In other words, the phone should be at least a little faster than the OnePlus 10 Pro thanks to a bump from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip to a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. But it has a starting price that’s about $250 lower.

And if you opt for the highest-spec version of the OnePlus 10T you’ll get more RAM and still end up saving some money:

ModelPrice
OnePlus 10T 8GB / 128GB$649
OnePlus 10T 16GB / 256GB$749
OnePlus 10 Pro 8GB / 128GB$849
OnePlus 10 Pro 12GB / 256GB$969

So what did OnePlus cut in order to lower the price?

The OnePlus 10T has a lower-resolution display, a slightly smaller battery (which will probably come out as a wash for battery life), slightly less impressive cameras, and lacks support for wireless charging and WiFi 6E (topping out at WiFi 6 instead). It also features a USB 2.0 port rather than USB 3.1.

OnePlus 10TOnePlus 10 Pro
Display6.7 inch
2412 x 1080
Fluid AMOLED
60Hz to 120 Hz		6.7 inch
3216 x 1440
Fluid AMOLED with LTPO
1Hz to 120 Hz
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
RAM8GB / 16GB LPDDR58GB or 12GB LPDDR5
Storage128GB /256GB UFS 3.1128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1
Cameras (rear)50MP Sony IMX766 primary
8MP ultra-wide angle
2MP macro		48MP IMX789 primary with dual OIS
50MP 150 degree ultra-wide
8MP telephoto
Camera (front)16MP32MP IMX615
Battery4,800 mAh5,000 mAh
Charging125W SuperVOOC (wired)65W SuperVOOC (wired)
50W AirVOOC (wireless)
Reverse wireless charging
AudioStereo speakersStereo speakers
ConnectivityUSB 2.0 Type-C
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
5G		USB 3.1 Type-C
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
5G
VoLTE
VoWiFi
OSAndroid 12Android 12 with OxygenOS 12
Dimensions163 x 75.4 x 8.75mm163 x 73.9 x 8.55mm
Price8GB / 128GB for $649
16GB / 256GB for $749		8GB / 128GB for $899
12GB / 256GB for $969

For the most part those seems like reasonable tradeoffs for the cost savings. Bu they could make the OnePlus 10T a little less attractive than the OnePlus 10 Pro, even with the faster processor.

Note that the prices and specs listed above are for the North American version of the OnePlus 10T. The company also plans to offer models in some regions with support for up to 150W fast charging and/or 12GB of RAM.

via Ars Technica and 9to5Google

