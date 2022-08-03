Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The OnePlus 10T is a smartphone with a 6.7 inch, 2412 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, Android 12 software, and support for 125W fast charging.
But it’s also a reasonably affordable phone, with prices starting at $649. The OnePlus 10T goes up for pre-order September 1st and should be available starting September 29, 2022.
In other words, the phone should be at least a little faster than the OnePlus 10 Pro thanks to a bump from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip to a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. But it has a starting price that’s about $250 lower.
And if you opt for the highest-spec version of the OnePlus 10T you’ll get more RAM and still end up saving some money:
|Model
|Price
|OnePlus 10T 8GB / 128GB
|$649
|OnePlus 10T 16GB / 256GB
|$749
|OnePlus 10 Pro 8GB / 128GB
|$849
|OnePlus 10 Pro 12GB / 256GB
|$969
So what did OnePlus cut in order to lower the price?
The OnePlus 10T has a lower-resolution display, a slightly smaller battery (which will probably come out as a wash for battery life), slightly less impressive cameras, and lacks support for wireless charging and WiFi 6E (topping out at WiFi 6 instead). It also features a USB 2.0 port rather than USB 3.1.
|OnePlus 10T
|OnePlus 10 Pro
|Display
|6.7 inch
2412 x 1080
Fluid AMOLED
60Hz to 120 Hz
|6.7 inch
3216 x 1440
Fluid AMOLED with LTPO
1Hz to 120 Hz
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|RAM
|8GB / 16GB LPDDR5
|8GB or 12GB LPDDR5
|Storage
|128GB /256GB UFS 3.1
|128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1
|Cameras (rear)
|50MP Sony IMX766 primary
8MP ultra-wide angle
2MP macro
|48MP IMX789 primary with dual OIS
50MP 150 degree ultra-wide
8MP telephoto
|Camera (front)
|16MP
|32MP IMX615
|Battery
|4,800 mAh
|5,000 mAh
|Charging
|125W SuperVOOC (wired)
|65W SuperVOOC (wired)
50W AirVOOC (wireless)
Reverse wireless charging
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
|Stereo speakers
|Connectivity
|USB 2.0 Type-C
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
5G
|USB 3.1 Type-C
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
5G
VoLTE
VoWiFi
|OS
|Android 12
|Android 12 with OxygenOS 12
|Dimensions
|163 x 75.4 x 8.75mm
|163 x 73.9 x 8.55mm
|Price
|8GB / 128GB for $649
16GB / 256GB for $749
|8GB / 128GB for $899
12GB / 256GB for $969
For the most part those seems like reasonable tradeoffs for the cost savings. Bu they could make the OnePlus 10T a little less attractive than the OnePlus 10 Pro, even with the faster processor.
Note that the prices and specs listed above are for the North American version of the OnePlus 10T. The company also plans to offer models in some regions with support for up to 150W fast charging and/or 12GB of RAM.
via Ars Technica and 9to5Google