After spending much of the last year or two focused on handheld gaming PCs, Chinese PC maker One Netbook is preparing to launch its next mini-laptop. The upcoming OneMix 4s is a convertible notebook with a 10.1 inch display, a 360-degree hinge, and a 12th-gen Intel Core processor.

While the company hasn’t shared full specs, pricing, or availability details yet, the new mini-laptop appears to be an upgraded version of the One Mix 4 that I reviewed last year.

While the One Mix 4 featured an Intel Core i5-1130G7 processor based on Intel’s Tiger Lake architecture, the 4s will be powered by an Intel Alder Lake chip, which means it’ll feature Intel’s new hybrid architecture that combines Performance and Efficiency cores on a single chip.

Based on a promotional video, One Netbook hasn’t messed with the design of its mini-laptop very much. There’s still a slim bezel around the touchscreen display, support for a pressure-sensitive pen, a backlit keyboard and physical trackpad, and a set of ports that includes HDMI, USB-C, and a headphone jack.

The new OneMix 4S is also said to weigh about 770 grams (1.7 pounds), making it the same weight ass the previous-gen model. So while it’s too soon to say if the only difference is the new processor, it seems likely that any other changes will be subtle.

Switching to a 12th-gen processor could be a bit of a mixed blessing. Based on the devices I’ve tested so far, Intel Alder Lake chips bring a boost in CPU performance over their 11th-gen counterparts, but that comes at a cost: battery life tends to be underwhelming and graphics performance is largely the same.

😎Breaking news😎

OneMix 4s – the lastest mini laptop🌞💕

For people who using in daily life ✅➡

Looking for the testers.

If you are interested, apply for it.

🔶The deadline is 2022.9.3.

🔶How to join:

① Follow & RT;

② Sign up the form👇https://t.co/4yNvy1bgxK pic.twitter.com/8e01KoIkeN — One-Netbook official (@OnenetbookO) August 24, 2022

