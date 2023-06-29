One Netbook is probably best known these days for the Chinese PC maker’s handheld gaming computers. But the company got its start making mini-laptops… and never really stopped making them.

Now One Netbook is showing off its next-gen model. The OneMix 5 is compact laptop with a 10.1 inch display, a 9-watt Intel Core i7-1250U processor with 10 cores and 12 threads, and a convertible design that lets you pull the screen forward over the keyboard for use in easel or tablet modes.

It’s the first time we’ve seen this style of convertible notebook from One Netbook, but it’s not an entirely unique design – larger laptops like the Microsoft Surface Studio and Acer ConceptD Ezel systems also have pull-forward displays that let you bring the screen closer when you don’t need the keyboard.

What’s unusual is to see this design in such a compact system. The OneMix 5 measures 173 x 136.5 x 17.8mm (6.8″ x 5.4″ x 0.7″) and weighs 680 grams (1.5 pounds). It has a 10.1 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel LTPS display with 299 pixels per inch and support for touch and a digital pen with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Ports include:

1 x USB4 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

Other features include a 41.8 Wh battery (11,000 mAh/3.8V), a 65W USB Type-C charger, support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, stereo speakers with Harman Kardon audio, 16GB to 32GB of LPDDR5-5200 memory, and an M.2 slot with support for up to 4TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid state storage.

It has a backlit keyboard that looks almost as large as a full-sized keyboard. But the number and Fn keys are half-height, while the arrow keys, right shift key, and some punctuation keys are half-width.

One Netbook hasn’t announced how much the mini-laptop will cost, but the company showed off the One Mix 5 at an event in Japan recently, and said it will be available for purchase this summer.

via Game Watch Impress, @one_netbook, @sunmatttu, @omi_1130, @sm_hn, and One Netbook (Discord)

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.