The One Netbook A1 Pro is portable computer that can be used as a mini-laptop, a handheld, or a tablet. Powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core processor, the computer has a 7 inch full HD display and a hinge that allows you to fold the screen over the keyboard for use in tablet mode.

Designed for IT professionals, the little computer has more full-sized ports than you’d typically find in a handheld. And while it was first introduced about a year ago, it still sells for around $800 and up. But I’ve got a lightly used model that’s been sitting in my office for a little too long. So it’s time for a Liliputing giveaway!

Here’s the deal. Lat year One Netbook sent me a demo unit to test, and after spending a little time checking out the hardware and comparing it to the previous model, I set it aside.

So what I’m giving away is a lightly used portable computer rather than a brand new model in all of its original packaging. This model also seems to be an entry-level configuration that it’s sold anymore, with a Core i5-1130G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. But hey, it’s free (for you… maybe).

Here’s how to enter for a chance to win:

Leave a comment on this page by 11:59 PM Eastern Time on Friday, December 23, 2021.

That’s pretty much it, but here’s a bit of fine print about who is and is not eligible to win:

This contest is open to Liliputing readers with a valid shipping address in the continental United States (because overseas shipping is expensive and I’m footing the bill).

Please leave just one comment.

Please us a valid email address when you leave your comment so that I have a way to get in touch if you’re selected as the winner.

I’ll randomly select winners from valid entries.

Once the winners have been contacted, they’ll have 48 hours to respond. If they don’t respond within that time, I’ll pick a new winner.

Writers for Liliputing and close friends and family members are not eligible to win.

Anyone who has won another Liliputing contest in the past 60 days is not eligible to win.

Here are some specs for the One Netbook A1 Pro I’ll be giving away:

One Netbook A1 Pro (2021) Display 7 inch

1920 x 1200 pixel

IPS LCD

Pen support (2048 levels of pressure) CPU Intel Core i5-1130G7 GPU Intel Iris Xe 80eu (1130G7)

Intel Iris Xe 96eu (1160G7) RAM 8GB LPDDRX4 Storage 512GB M.2 SSD Ports 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x micro HDMI 1.4

1 x 3.5mm headset

1 x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet

1 x RS-232 Serial

1 x microSD card reader Battery 6,000 mAh Charging 15V/3A (45W USB PD) Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Keyboard Backlit, red Security Fingerprint reader Dimensions 173 x 136 x 19mm (6.8″ x 5.4″ x 0.7″) Weight 550 grams (1.2 pounds)

You can find out more about the One Netbook A1 Pro in Liliputing’s hands-on and first look article, or check out the video below.