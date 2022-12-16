The One Netbook A1 Pro is portable computer that can be used as a mini-laptop, a handheld, or a tablet. Powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core processor, the computer has a 7 inch full HD display and a hinge that allows you to fold the screen over the keyboard for use in tablet mode.
Designed for IT professionals, the little computer has more full-sized ports than you’d typically find in a handheld. And while it was first introduced about a year ago, it still sells for around $800 and up. But I’ve got a lightly used model that’s been sitting in my office for a little too long. So it’s time for a Liliputing giveaway!
Here’s the deal. Lat year One Netbook sent me a demo unit to test, and after spending a little time checking out the hardware and comparing it to the previous model, I set it aside.
So what I’m giving away is a lightly used portable computer rather than a brand new model in all of its original packaging. This model also seems to be an entry-level configuration that it’s sold anymore, with a Core i5-1130G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. But hey, it’s free (for you… maybe).
Here’s how to enter for a chance to win:
Leave a comment on this page by 11:59 PM Eastern Time on Friday, December 23, 2021.
That’s pretty much it, but here’s a bit of fine print about who is and is not eligible to win:
- This contest is open to Liliputing readers with a valid shipping address in the continental United States (because overseas shipping is expensive and I’m footing the bill).
- Please leave just one comment.
- Please us a valid email address when you leave your comment so that I have a way to get in touch if you’re selected as the winner.
- I’ll randomly select winners from valid entries.
- Once the winners have been contacted, they’ll have 48 hours to respond. If they don’t respond within that time, I’ll pick a new winner.
- Writers for Liliputing and close friends and family members are not eligible to win.
- Anyone who has won another Liliputing contest in the past 60 days is not eligible to win.
Here are some specs for the One Netbook A1 Pro I’ll be giving away:
|One Netbook A1 Pro (2021)
|Display
|7 inch
1920 x 1200 pixel
IPS LCD
Pen support (2048 levels of pressure)
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-1130G7
|GPU
|Intel Iris Xe 80eu (1130G7)
Intel Iris Xe 96eu (1160G7)
|RAM
|8GB LPDDRX4
|Storage
|512GB M.2 SSD
|Ports
|2 x USB 3.0 Type-A
1 x micro HDMI 1.4
1 x 3.5mm headset
1 x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
1 x RS-232 Serial
1 x microSD card reader
|Battery
|6,000 mAh
|Charging
|15V/3A (45W USB PD)
|Wireless
|WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
|Keyboard
|Backlit, red
|Security
|Fingerprint reader
|Dimensions
|173 x 136 x 19mm (6.8″ x 5.4″ x 0.7″)
|Weight
|550 grams (1.2 pounds)
You can find out more about the One Netbook A1 Pro in Liliputing’s hands-on and first look article, or check out the video below.
Thanks for keep the site going!
hey Brad – following you since the EEE 701 days. Hope you have a great 2023! Will you be doing CES virtually? Always enjoyed seeing what was in your kit to help you cover the show.
I’d love to turn this into a modern day version of a PDA. I miss those days.
Dear Santa,
I’ve been very good this year. I hope to see you see you soon.
Thanx
Looks like a competent little machine.
The amount of power in these modern palmtops is amazing, esp when I look back at my HP Mini Note 2133 w/ its 1.0 GHz VIA C7-M ULV CPU.
Thank you for this great giveaway. Wish you a happy holiday!
Wish I had one of these a couple years ago.
Thanks for offering this up as a giveaway. I know an admin who would love this for their tool kit.
I’ve always wanted a to try out a Computer of this Form Factor with Major Hard Scifi Vibes. Would be Really Cool to Have.
Oh, this would be a nice new toy to have!!!! Always love those UMPC devices.
Love the look of this little guy! I want it!
Keep up the great work! I appreciate all you do to keep us all up to date on the tech news!
This would be awesome to have.
Would love to win this PC! I really enjoy liliputing.
Wrote part of my thesis, in Mexico, on an HP netbook only a bit bigger that.
Would this almost as small as my phone.
I’d love to put this thing through its paces, see what it’s capable of. Definitely some Linux action!
I was just looking for a serial terminal solution an hour ago! How didn’t this come up then?
Been lurking for years now.
I’ll toss my hat in for the little guy.
Looks cool! I am in.
Those things look so cool, but I don’t know what I would actually do with one
MiniMe Please!
Just the right size for my cat to use!
Cats need jobs.
Thank you for your reviews and providing mini PC news! Your site is one of my daily reads.
Love this mini pc
Just had my eye on mini-laptops…would really be nice to have one!
I really dig UMPCs so cheers for the giveaway!
Throw me sumpin’, Mister!
Love the site / channel! Been following your work for years. Good stuff!
Nice stocking stuffer! Thanks for the giveaway!
cute little laptop, might be handy for my portable streaming rig
I would like this! Thanks for giving it away!
I hope I win! 🤞
Good luck to those who enter