Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The One Netbook 5 is a small laptop with a 10.1 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel touchscreen display, a convertible design that lets you use the computer in notebook or tablet modes or pull the screen forward over the keyboard like an easel, and an Intel Core i7-1250U Alder Lake processor.

First introduced this summer, the One Netbook 5 went on sale in China last month, and now it’s available worldwide from the ONEXPLAYER Store or AliExpress. With prices starting at $1,169, the little computer ain’t cheap. But it’s not like there’s a lot of competition in the premium mini-laptop space at the moment, and the One Netbook 5 does have some pretty impressive specs.

For example, that starting price will get you a model with 32GB of LPDDR5 memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. You can also pay a little more for a model with 2TB of storage. Or you can supply your own storage upgrade, since the storage comes in the form of a removable M.2 2280 SSD.

The notebook has a LTPS LCD display with up to 400 nits brightness and support 10-point multitouch input as well as a stylus with support for 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

The system is powered by a 10-core, 12-thread Intel Core i7-1250U processor, which is a 9-watt chip with 2 Performance cores and 8 Efficiency cores, support for speeds up to 4.7 GHz, and 950 MHz Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics with 96 execution units.

One Netbook’s latest mini-laptop is actively cooled, with dual fans as well as dual copper heat tubes and an aluminum heat sink.

Ports include:

1 x USB4 Type-C (40 Gbps with DisplayPort Alt Mode)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader (support for cards up to 2TB)

Other features include support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2,m stereo speakers with Harman Kardon sound, a fingerprint sensor in the power button, a 42.35 Wh battery, and a 65W USB-C power supply.

The One Netbook 5 measures 232 x 167 x 15mm at its thinnest point, and weighs 970 grams.

It’s the latest in a long line of mini-laptops and convertibles from One Netbook, but it’s the first to feature an easel-like hinge rather than a 360-degree hinge that allows the screen to fold until it’s back-to-back with the keyboard.

The easel-like design allows you to bring the screen forward for easy touch input or writing or drawing while the computer is positioned on a table or another flat surface, without positioning the PC in tablet mode.

I do wish that One Netbook would return to its roots and offer cheaper models (the original One Mix Yoga sold for under $500). But it’s still nice to see that the company hasn’t given up on mini-laptops even after shifting much of its focus to the emerging handheld gaming PC market with its ONEXPLAYER line of handhelds.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.