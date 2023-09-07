Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The One Netbook 5 is a mini-laptop with a 10.1 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel display, an Intel Core i7-1250U processor, and a multi-function design that lets you pull the screen forward and fold it down over the keyboard for use in tablet mode… or just pull it part of the way for use in an easel-like mode.

First unveiled in June, the One Netbook 5 is up for pre-order in China for 7,799 CNY (about $1,064) and retailer MinixPC is taking pre-orders for international customers for $1,199 and up.

While that’s a lot of money for a little laptop, the computer packs a lot into its compact design. Under the hood is 32GB of LPDDR5-5200 RAM, and an M.2 2280 slot occupied by at least 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage (there’s also a 2GB option), and an Intel Core i7-1250U processor.

That’s a low-power chip based on Intel’s 12th-gen Alder Lake-U9 architecture. While it has a base power consumption of 9 watts, the chip can use up to 29 watts for short bursts of extra performance.

The chip is a 10-core, 12-thread processor featuring 2 Performance cores with support for speeds up to 4.7 GHz and 8 Efficiency cores that top out at 3.5 GHz. The processor also features 950 MHz Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics with 96 execution units.

Other features include a 42.35 Wh battery, a compact 65W USB-C power supply, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, a fingerprint sensor, and a set of ports that includes:

1 x USB4 (w/DisplayPort Alt Mode)

1 x USB 3.2 Type-C

1 x microSD card reader (with support for cards up to 2TB)

1 x 3.5mm audio

The One Netbook 5 also supports a digital pen with 4096s levels of pressure sensitivity and has built-in speakers with Harman AudioEFX sound.

The computer measures 232 x 167 x 15mm (9.1″ x 6.6″ x 0.6″) and weighs 978 grams (2.2 pounds).

According to the spec sheet for the One Netbook 5, the system also officially supports configurations with 16GB of RAM, so it’s possible we could see a slightly cheaper model in the future. But for now it looks like One Netbook is positioning its 10.1 inch convertible as a premium device, which isn’t particularly surprising when you look at the company’s history in this space.

Unfortunately it does make the company’s products difficult to recommend for customers outside of China, given that One Netbook (and the companies that tend to sell its products) often offer limited customer service and support to international customers.

via IT Home and NotebookCheck

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.