Hardkernel’s latest single-board computer is a 69 x 56mm (2.7″ x 2.2″) device with an Amlogic S922X hexa-core processor, up to 4GB of RAM, support for up eMMC and microSD card storage, and a $59 starting price.

Not only is the ODROID-N2L a little smaller than a Raspberry Pi Model B, but it’s also substantially smaller than its bigger sibling, the ODROID-N2+. Hardkernel did have to drop a few features to shave the size, but the company says it decided to make those compromises in response to customer demand for a smaller model.

ODROID-N2L

The new ODROID-N2L lacks built-in support for Ethernet, WiFi, or Bluetooth. You’ll need a USB adapter to add any form of network connectivity. There are fewer USB ports and no dedicated audio jacks. And the processor runs at a slightly lower speed.

But Hardkernel says the smaller size makes it easier to mount the ODROID-2NL “inside a variety of small devices,” and that it’s suitable for robots, drones, arcade consoles or other systems that may not require built-in networking support.

The little computer also trades DDR4 memory for LPDDR4, which takes up less space. But Hardkernel says the up shot is that LPDDR4 memory is faster and uses less power.

Here’s an overview of some key features for the ODROID-N2L and ODROID-N2+.

ODROID-N2LODROID-N2+
Dimensions69 x 56mm90 x 90mm
ProcessorAmlogic S922X
12nm
4 x ARM Cortex-A73 @ 2.2 GHz
2 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz
Mali-G52 graphics @ 800 MHz		Amlogic S922X
12nm
4 x ARM Cortex-A73 @ 2.4 GHz
2 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz
Mali-G52 graphics @ 800 MHz
RAMLPDDR4-3216
2 GB or 4GB
1.1 Volt		DDR4
2GB or 4GB
1.2 Volt
Storage1 x eMMC socket (up to 128GB)
1 x microSD card reader (UHS-I support)
NetworkingWiFi or Ethernet only available via USB adapter1 x Gigabit Ethernet
Optional USB WiFi adapter
Video & audio1 x HDMI 2.0 (4K/60Hz)1 x HDMI 2.0 (4K/60Hz)
1 x 3.5mm composite video
1 x 3.5mm stereo line out
1 x optional S/PDIF
USB1 x USB 3.0 Type-A
1 x USB 2.0 Type-A		4 x USB 3.0 Type-A
1 x USB 2.0 Type-A
Other I/O1 x Debug serial console (UART)
1 x MIPI DSI 4Lane (TBD)
1 x Peripheral Expansion Header (40-pin, 2.54mm pitch)		1 x Debug serial console (UART)
1 x Peripheral Expansion Header (40-pin, 2.54mm pitch
PowerDC power jack  (7.5V ~ 16V input recommended)
DC 12V/2A power adapter recommended		DC power jack  (7.5V ~ 18V input recommended)
DC 12V/2A power adapter recommended
Starting price (As of Nov 8, 2022)$59$66

Hardkernel says the ODROID-N2L can be used with a fan or heat sink, and the system supports Android and Linux. The company offers disk images for Android 9.0, Ubuntu 22.04, and EmuELEC.

via CNX Software and ODROID forum

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. This doesn’t thrill me. A board with very limited I/O means that whatever you’re doing with it, you’ll be using a ton of adapters to get peripherals in. I also must admit I have a prejudice against boards that use proprietary charging systems instead of something more common, although if this thing is actually using 24W then maybe asking for USB isn’t reasonable either. Although if it is that power hungry, you can get a lot better processing for that.

    Reply