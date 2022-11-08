Hardkernel’s latest single-board computer is a 69 x 56mm (2.7″ x 2.2″) device with an Amlogic S922X hexa-core processor, up to 4GB of RAM, support for up eMMC and microSD card storage, and a $59 starting price.

Not only is the ODROID-N2L a little smaller than a Raspberry Pi Model B, but it’s also substantially smaller than its bigger sibling, the ODROID-N2+. Hardkernel did have to drop a few features to shave the size, but the company says it decided to make those compromises in response to customer demand for a smaller model.

The new ODROID-N2L lacks built-in support for Ethernet, WiFi, or Bluetooth. You’ll need a USB adapter to add any form of network connectivity. There are fewer USB ports and no dedicated audio jacks. And the processor runs at a slightly lower speed.

But Hardkernel says the smaller size makes it easier to mount the ODROID-2NL “inside a variety of small devices,” and that it’s suitable for robots, drones, arcade consoles or other systems that may not require built-in networking support.

The little computer also trades DDR4 memory for LPDDR4, which takes up less space. But Hardkernel says the up shot is that LPDDR4 memory is faster and uses less power.

Here’s an overview of some key features for the ODROID-N2L and ODROID-N2+.

ODROID-N2L ODROID-N2+ Dimensions 69 x 56mm 90 x 90mm Processor Amlogic S922X

12nm

4 x ARM Cortex-A73 @ 2.2 GHz

2 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz

Mali-G52 graphics @ 800 MHz Amlogic S922X

12nm

4 x ARM Cortex-A73 @ 2.4 GHz

2 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz

Mali-G52 graphics @ 800 MHz RAM LPDDR4-3216

2 GB or 4GB

1.1 Volt DDR4

2GB or 4GB

1.2 Volt Storage 1 x eMMC socket (up to 128GB)

1 x microSD card reader (UHS-I support) Networking WiFi or Ethernet only available via USB adapter 1 x Gigabit Ethernet

Optional USB WiFi adapter Video & audio 1 x HDMI 2.0 (4K/60Hz) 1 x HDMI 2.0 (4K/60Hz)

1 x 3.5mm composite video

1 x 3.5mm stereo line out

1 x optional S/PDIF USB 1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A 4 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A Other I/O 1 x Debug serial console (UART)

1 x MIPI DSI 4Lane (TBD)

1 x Peripheral Expansion Header (40-pin, 2.54mm pitch) 1 x Debug serial console (UART)

1 x Peripheral Expansion Header (40-pin, 2.54mm pitch Power DC power jack (7.5V ~ 16V input recommended)

DC 12V/2A power adapter recommended DC power jack (7.5V ~ 18V input recommended)

DC 12V/2A power adapter recommended Starting price (As of Nov 8, 2022) $59 $66

Hardkernel says the ODROID-N2L can be used with a fan or heat sink, and the system supports Android and Linux. The company offers disk images for Android 9.0, Ubuntu 22.04, and EmuELEC.

via CNX Software and ODROID forum