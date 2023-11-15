Hardkernel’s new ODROID-M1S is a single-board computer with a 1.8 GHz Rockchip RK3566 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor featuring Mali-G52 MP2 graphics and an AI accelerator with up to 6 TOPS of performance.
It’s also a smaller and cheaper than the ODROID-M1 that the company launched a year and a half ago, while keeping many of the same features including an M.2 2280 slot with support for a PCIe NVMe SSD. The ODROID-M1S is available now for $49 and up.
The new model measures 90 x 65mm (3.54″ x 2.56″), making it more compact than the 123 x 100mm (4.84″ x 3.94″) ODROID-M1, and the company did drop a few features like some of the USB ports and the MIPI-CSI connector, while also switching from an RK3568 processor to an RK3566 chip.
The ODROID-M1 also supports PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSDs, while the M1S tops out at PCIe 2.1. But the ODROID-M1 also sold for $90 and up at launch, while the ODROID-M1S starts at $49.
Hardkernel’s new board also has 64GB of 180MB/s eMMC flash storage soldered to the mainboard, making it the first ODROID-series device to ship with eMMC storage. And the $49 starting price for the new model also includes a case, heat sink, and power adapter.
What you get for that price is a model with 4GB of LPDDR4 memory, but you can also pay $10 more for a version with 8GB of memory.
Other features include a microSD card reader, HDMI 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and micro USB 2.0 OTG ports, an IR receiver, RTC battery, LED status lights, a UART connector, MIPI-DSI interface, and 40-pin and 14-pin GPIO headers (they’re unpopulated on the base models, but you can pay an extra $3 to get an ODROID-M1S with pins attached).
Hardkernel offers Ubuntu and Android builds for the board, as well as a number of expansion boards.
You can find more details at the ODROID Forum.
via CNX Software