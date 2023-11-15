Hardkernel’s new ODROID-M1S is a single-board computer with a 1.8 GHz Rockchip RK3566 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor featuring Mali-G52 MP2 graphics and an AI accelerator with up to 6 TOPS of performance.

It’s also a smaller and cheaper than the ODROID-M1 that the company launched a year and a half ago, while keeping many of the same features including an M.2 2280 slot with support for a PCIe NVMe SSD. The ODROID-M1S is available now for $49 and up.

The new model measures 90 x 65mm (3.54″ x 2.56″), making it more compact than the 123 x 100mm (4.84″ x 3.94″) ODROID-M1, and the company did drop a few features like some of the USB ports and the MIPI-CSI connector, while also switching from an RK3568 processor to an RK3566 chip.

The ODROID-M1 also supports PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSDs, while the M1S tops out at PCIe 2.1. But the ODROID-M1 also sold for $90 and up at launch, while the ODROID-M1S starts at $49.

Hardkernel’s new board also has 64GB of 180MB/s eMMC flash storage soldered to the mainboard, making it the first ODROID-series device to ship with eMMC storage. And the $49 starting price for the new model also includes a case, heat sink, and power adapter.

What you get for that price is a model with 4GB of LPDDR4 memory, but you can also pay $10 more for a version with 8GB of memory.

Other features include a microSD card reader, HDMI 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and micro USB 2.0 OTG ports, an IR receiver, RTC battery, LED status lights, a UART connector, MIPI-DSI interface, and 40-pin and 14-pin GPIO headers (they’re unpopulated on the base models, but you can pay an extra $3 to get an ODROID-M1S with pins attached).

Hardkernel offers Ubuntu and Android builds for the board, as well as a number of expansion boards.

You can find more details at the ODROID Forum.

via CNX Software

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.