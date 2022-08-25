Hardkernel’s ODROID-Go Ultra is a handheld game console with a 5 inch display, an Amlogic S922X processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of eMMC storage plus a microSD card reader for additional storage.

Designed for emulation, the handheld ships with Ubuntu-based software, and should be powerful enough to handle games designed for classic consoles, with support for systems up to a Nintendo Game Cube. Hardkernel says the ODROID-GO Ultra should be available for $111 starting in October. But the company is also planning to ship pre-production samples to members of the developer community starting next week.

Hardkernel has been making single-board computers for more than a decade and starting in 2018 company began repurposing some of its hardware to make hacker-friendly game consoles sold under the ODROID-Go brand.

The latest model is the same size and shape as the ODROID-Go Super, which was introduced in 2020. But the new model has a faster CPU, improved graphics performance, and twice as much RAM (the memory is also speedier now).

The ODROID-Go Super also had just enough built-in storage for a bootloader, which meant that the operating system had to be installed on a microSD card. The new Ultra model has 16GB of eMMC flash storage for the operating system, which means it boots more quickly and offers better stability.

Amlogic’s S922X processor has been a popular option for Android-powered media streaming devices in recent years, but it’s less commonly found in mobile devices. But Hardkernel seems pretty confident in the new processor and other upgrades. The company says the new ODROID-Go Super performs more than twice as fast as the previous-gen model… although it’s a bit less energy efficient. Despite having a larger battery, the new handheld should only get an estimated 6 hours of continuous game play time, compared with 10 hours for the ODROID-GO Super.

Here’s an overview of key specs for the ODROID-Go Ultra:

ODROID-Go Ultra Specs Display 5 inches

854 x 480 pixels

LCD (wide viewing angles)

MIPI-DSI interface Processor Amlogic S922X

4 x ARM Cortex-A73 CPU cores @ 2.2 GHz

2 x ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores @ 2 GHz

Mali-G52 MP6 GPU @ 846 MHz RAM 2GB LPDDR4x-3216 Storage 16GB eMMC

microSD card reader (UHS-I support) Audio 0.5W mono speaker

3.5mm headphone jack Ports USB 2.0 Type-C

USB 2.0 Type-A

microSD card reader

3.5mm headphone Wireless Optional dual-band WiFi & Bluetooth USB adapter Battery 4,000 mAh/3.7V LiPo Charging 5V USB Type-C Dimensions 204 x 86 x 25mm

8″ x 3.5″ x 1″ Weight 299 grams

8 ounces Price $111

Hardkernel notes that the battery charges very slowly when fully discharged, so the company will ship the handheld with a special Y-charging cable that a USB-A connector on one end and USB Type-A and Type-C ports on the other. The company says connecting both the Type-C and -A plugs to the handheld at the same time will increase the charging rate.

The computer ships with a build of Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS featuring Linux kernel 4.9.277 and a modified version of EmulationStation which allows you to play games for classic game consoles when using system cores for supported Atari, Nintendo, Sega, and TurboGrafx systems as well as MAME 2003.

The ODROID-Go Ultra will be available with a choice of a grey or clear plastic case, and each model will feature dual analog sticks, a D-Pad, action buttons, and shoulder buttons.

You can find more details at the ODROID forum.

via CNX Software