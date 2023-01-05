Chip maker NXP has unveiled a new line of processors designed for automotive, industrial, networking, connectivity, and other applications.

The NXP i.MX 95 family or chips combine up to six ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores with Cortex-M7 real-time and M33 low-power processor cores, an AI accelerator, ARM Mali graphics, and support for wired networking speeds up to 10 GbE (10 gigabits per second).

NXP says the new chips feature the company’s eIQ Neutron Neural Processing Unit for machine learning, an image signal processor for machine vision, and a dedicated cryptographic engine.

Chips in the i.MX 95 family support LPDDR5 or LPDD4X memory, eMMC 5.1 storage, and up to 500MP cameras and up to 8 channels of microphone input.

It’ll probably be a while before products with these processors are available though. NXP says it’ll begin offering samples of the new chips to “lead customers” in the second half of 2023, which means it’ll be some time after that before you can actually buy anything with an i.MX 95 chip.

You can find more details at NXP’s website.

press release via CNX Software