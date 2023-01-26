The NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 16GB module is a little computer that looks like a stick of RAM, but which offers up to 100 TOPS of AI performance for machine learning, computer vision, and other tasks.

NVIDIA’s new system-on-a-module is now available for purchase. But with a $699 price tag, it’s clear that the Orin NX 16GB module is meant for professional use rather than hobbyists.

The module measures 69.6mm x 45mm and features a 260-pin SODIMM connector for use with carrier boards.

In terms of hardware, it features an 2 GHz, 8-core ARM Cortex-A78E processor with 2MB L2 cache and 4MB L3 cache with a 1024-core NVIDIA Ampere GPU featuring 32 tensor cores and speeds up to 918 MHz.

There’s also a 614 MHz Deep Learning accelerator, 16GB of LPDDR5 memory and support for NVMe solid state storage.

NVIDIA says the system-on-a-module can encode up to 12 streams of 1080p/30fps H.25 video at once, or decode as many as 18. It can also decode up to a single 8K/30fps stream or encode a 4K/60fps video (or up to three 4K/30fps videos).

That could make it a good fit for robotics or other autonomous applications where a system needs to quickly capture and process video from multiple cameras or other sources.

The NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 16GB module can be configured at power consumption levels ranging from 10 watts to 25 watts.

NVIDIA also plans to launch a cheaper model with 8GB of RAM, a 6-core processor, and top GPU speeds of 765 Mhz in March, 2023. That model will support 10 to 20 watt power consumption settings, and it will top out at 70 TOPS of AI performance.